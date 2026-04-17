The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 150/35 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

MPPT: Ultra fast maximum power point tracking
By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels and harvested for storage.
Remote monitoring and control
Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
In case of partial shading conditions.
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight preprogrammed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
Extensive electronic protection
Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 150/35
BlueSolar MPPT 150/35 Identifier
Battery Voltage: 12/24/48 V
Charge Current Rating: 35 A
Peak Efficiency: 98%
Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 150 V
Maximum Pv Short Circuit Current: 40 A
Operating Temperature: -30 to 60°C
Weight: 1.25 kg
Dimensions: 130 mm (H) x 186 mm (W) x 70 mm (D)
Nominal Pv Power 12v: 500W
Nominal Pv Power 24v: 1000W
Nominal Pv Power 36v: 1500W
Nominal Pv Power 48v: 2000W
Self Consumption: 12V: 20mA / 24V: 15mA / 48V: 10mA
Humidity: 95%, Non-Condensing
Power Terminals: 16 mm² / 6 AWG
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24,48]
Current Charge Max A: 35
Voltage Max Pv V: 150
Weight Kg: 1.25
Dimensions Cm: [18.6,7,13]
Unique Selling Proposition: Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers. The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbd-c65f-76b5-9c15-804330d198d7

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:39:43.030266Z