The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 150/35 is No positioning statement available.

MPPT: Ultra fast maximum power point tracking By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels and harvested for storage.

Remote monitoring and control Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection In case of partial shading conditions.

Flexible charge algorithm Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight preprogrammed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).