The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 150/35 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 150/35 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- MPPT: Ultra fast maximum power point tracking
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels and harvested for storage.
- Remote monitoring and control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
- In case of partial shading conditions.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight preprogrammed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
- Extensive electronic protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 150/35 Identifier
|Battery Voltage:
|12/24/48 V
|Charge Current Rating:
|35 A
|Peak Efficiency:
|98%
|Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|150 V
|Maximum Pv Short Circuit Current:
|40 A
|Operating Temperature:
|-30 to 60°C
|Weight:
|1.25 kg
|Dimensions:
|130 mm (H) x 186 mm (W) x 70 mm (D)
|Nominal Pv Power 12v:
|500W
|Nominal Pv Power 24v:
|1000W
|Nominal Pv Power 36v:
|1500W
|Nominal Pv Power 48v:
|2000W
|Self Consumption:
|12V: 20mA / 24V: 15mA / 48V: 10mA
|Humidity:
|95%, Non-Condensing
|Power Terminals:
|16 mm² / 6 AWG
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Current Charge Max A:
|35
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|150
|Weight Kg:
|1.25
|Dimensions Cm:
|[18.6,7,13]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers. The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%.