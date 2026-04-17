The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 150/45 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 150/45 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger with built-in Bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight preprogrammed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
- Extensive electronic protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.
- Internal temperature sensor
- Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 150/45 Identifier
|Rated Charge Current:
|45 Amps
|Battery Voltage:
|12, 24, 48 Volts DC
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|50 Amps
|Weight:
|3 kg
|Dimensions:
|130 x 186 x 70 mm
|Current Charge Max A:
|45
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Weight Kg:
|3
|Dimensions Cm:
|[13,18.6,7]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.