The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 150/45 is No positioning statement available.

MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.

Remote Monitoring and Control Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger with built-in Bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions.

Outstanding conversion efficiency No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%.

Flexible charge algorithm Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight preprogrammed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).

Extensive electronic protection Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.