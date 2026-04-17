The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 150/60-Tr is No positioning statement available.

MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.

Remote Monitoring and Control Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect. If your installation is connected to the internet with a GX device, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your MPPT, anytime, anywhere; both VictronConnect and VRM are free to use.