The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 150/60-Tr is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 150/60-Tr ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect. If your installation is connected to the internet with a GX device, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your MPPT, anytime, anywhere; both VictronConnect and VRM are free to use.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 150/60-Tr Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximizes this energy harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.