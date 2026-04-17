The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 250/70 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

MPPT Charge Controller
By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology wrings every drop of available power out of your panels.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 250/70
BlueSolar MPPT 250/70 Identifier
Rated Charge Current: 70
Weight: 3
Dimensions: 7.28" x 9.84" x 3.74" / 185 x 250 x 95 mm
Current Charge Max A: 70
Weight Kg: 3
Dimensions Cm: [18.5,25,9.5]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Victron Energy solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbe-3a59-7a1a-803f-fa20947f27c5

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:40:09.316549Z