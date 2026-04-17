The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 250/70 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 250/70 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbe
Key Features
- MPPT Charge Controller
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology wrings every drop of available power out of your panels.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 250/70 Identifier
|Rated Charge Current:
|70
|Weight:
|3
|Dimensions:
|7.28" x 9.84" x 3.74" / 185 x 250 x 95 mm
|Current Charge Max A:
|70
|Weight Kg:
|3
|Dimensions Cm:
|[18.5,25,9.5]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Victron Energy solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]