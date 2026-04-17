The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 75/10, 75/15 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 75/10, 75/15 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbe
Key Features
- Ultra-Fast MPPT Technology
- Increases energy yield by quickly adapting to changes in light intensity, delivering up to 30% more energy compared to PWM controllers and 10% more than slower MPPT algorithms.
- Automatic System Voltage Detection
- Automatically identifies and adapts to 12V or 24V battery systems, streamlining installation and ensuring broad compatibility.
- BatteryLife Algorithm with Load Output
- Extends battery lifespan by preventing over-discharge and maintaining optimal charge levels.
- High Conversion Efficiency
- Achieves an impressive 98% peak efficiency, minimizing energy loss during the charging process.
- Wide Operating Range
- Supports up to 75V open circuit PV voltage and provides up to 290W of PV power for 24V systems.
- Comprehensive Protections
- Includes safeguards against PV reverse polarity, output short circuits, over-temperature, and battery overcharging.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 75/10, 75/15 Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.