The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 75/10, 75/15 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-Fast MPPT Technology
Increases energy yield by quickly adapting to changes in light intensity, delivering up to 30% more energy compared to PWM controllers and 10% more than slower MPPT algorithms.
Automatic System Voltage Detection
Automatically identifies and adapts to 12V or 24V battery systems, streamlining installation and ensuring broad compatibility.
BatteryLife Algorithm with Load Output
Extends battery lifespan by preventing over-discharge and maintaining optimal charge levels.
High Conversion Efficiency
Achieves an impressive 98% peak efficiency, minimizing energy loss during the charging process.
Wide Operating Range
Supports up to 75V open circuit PV voltage and provides up to 290W of PV power for 24V systems.
Comprehensive Protections
Includes safeguards against PV reverse polarity, output short circuits, over-temperature, and battery overcharging.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 75/10, 75/15
BlueSolar MPPT 75/10, 75/15 Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbe-648e-767f-8ea6-6edd51098983

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:40:20.655449Z