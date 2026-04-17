The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 75/10 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-Fast MPPT Technology
Increases energy yield by quickly adapting to changes in light intensity, delivering up to 30% more energy compared to PWM controllers and 10% more than slower MPPT algorithms.
Automatic System Voltage Detection
Automatically identifies and adapts to 12V or 24V battery systems, streamlining installation and ensuring broad compatibility.
BatteryLife Algorithm with Load Output
Extends battery lifespan by preventing over-discharge and maintaining optimal charge levels.
High Conversion Efficiency
Achieves an impressive 98% peak efficiency, minimizing energy loss during the charging process.
Wide Operating Range
Supports up to 75V open circuit PV voltage and provides up to 290W of PV power for 24V systems.
Comprehensive Protections
Includes safeguards against PV reverse polarity, output short circuits, over-temperature, and battery overcharging.
Programmable Charging Parameters
Allows customization for different battery types, including lithium, AGM, and gel.
Solar Panel Compatibility
Compatible with various PV module configurations, supporting higher voltages and power outputs.
Compact and Lightweight Design
Easy to integrate into tight spaces without compromising performance.
Remote Monitoring and Control
Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
Load output
The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 75/10
BlueSolar MPPT 75/10 Identifier
Max Pv Input Voltage: 75V
Max Charging Current: 10A
Battery Voltage: Auto Select 12/24V
Max Pv Power 12v System: 145W
Max Pv Power 24v System: 290W
Efficiency: Up to 98%
Peak Efficiency: 98%
Automatic Battery Voltage Recognition: 12 V or 24 V
Voltage Max Pv V: 75
Current Charge Max A: 10
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Maximize your solar energy system's potential with the Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 75/10 Solar Charge Controller.","Designed with advanced Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology, this controller ensures optimal energy harvest and efficient battery charging, even in dynamic light conditions.","BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbe-4894-720e-8386-0d4564f4db6e

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:40:16.479320Z