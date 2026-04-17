The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 75/10 is No positioning statement available.

Ultra-Fast MPPT Technology Increases energy yield by quickly adapting to changes in light intensity, delivering up to 30% more energy compared to PWM controllers and 10% more than slower MPPT algorithms.

Automatic System Voltage Detection Automatically identifies and adapts to 12V or 24V battery systems, streamlining installation and ensuring broad compatibility.

BatteryLife Algorithm with Load Output Extends battery lifespan by preventing over-discharge and maintaining optimal charge levels.

High Conversion Efficiency Achieves an impressive 98% peak efficiency, minimizing energy loss during the charging process.

Wide Operating Range Supports up to 75V open circuit PV voltage and provides up to 290W of PV power for 24V systems.

Comprehensive Protections Includes safeguards against PV reverse polarity, output short circuits, over-temperature, and battery overcharging.

Programmable Charging Parameters Allows customization for different battery types, including lithium, AGM, and gel.

Solar Panel Compatibility Compatible with various PV module configurations, supporting higher voltages and power outputs.

Compact and Lightweight Design Easy to integrate into tight spaces without compromising performance.

Remote Monitoring and Control Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.