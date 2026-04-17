The Victron Energy BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) LCD&USB is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

["The Victron BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) is a versatile and advanced charging solution designed for 12/24VDC systems.","This dual-purpose controller offers a range of features that make it an ideal choice for both solar-powered and battery-based applications.","With its fully programmable lighting control function, the BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) provides enhanced flexibility and customization options."]