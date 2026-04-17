The Victron Energy BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) LCD&USB is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) LCD&USB ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- Liquid Crystal Display
- Liquid Crystal Display.
- USB outputs
- Two 5 Volt USB outputs.
- Lighting control
- Lighting control function, fully programmable.
- Battery charging
- Three stage battery charging (bulk, absorption, float), fully programmable.
- Load output
- Load output with low voltage and manual disconnect (programmable).
- Protection
- Load output protected against over load and short circuit.
- Reverse Polarity Protection
- Protected against reverse polarity connection of the solar panels and/or battery.
- Dual Battery Charging
- Charges two separate batteries.
- Charge Current Ratio
- Programmable charge current ratio.
- External Temperature Sensor
- External Temperature sensor.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) LCD&USB Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Victron BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) is a versatile and advanced charging solution designed for 12/24VDC systems.","This dual-purpose controller offers a range of features that make it an ideal choice for both solar-powered and battery-based applications.","With its fully programmable lighting control function, the BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) provides enhanced flexibility and customization options."]