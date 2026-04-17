The Victron Energy BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) LCD&USB is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Liquid Crystal Display
Liquid Crystal Display.
USB outputs
Two 5 Volt USB outputs.
Lighting control
Lighting control function, fully programmable.
Battery charging
Three stage battery charging (bulk, absorption, float), fully programmable.
Load output
Load output with low voltage and manual disconnect (programmable).
Protection
Load output protected against over load and short circuit.
Reverse Polarity Protection
Protected against reverse polarity connection of the solar panels and/or battery.
Dual Battery Charging
Charges two separate batteries.
Charge Current Ratio
Programmable charge current ratio.
External Temperature Sensor
External Temperature sensor.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) LCD&USB
BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) LCD&USB Identifier
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The Victron BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) is a versatile and advanced charging solution designed for 12/24VDC systems.","This dual-purpose controller offers a range of features that make it an ideal choice for both solar-powered and battery-based applications.","With its fully programmable lighting control function, the BlueSolar PWM Charge Controller (DUO) provides enhanced flexibility and customization options."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbd-35aa-7f46-bb2a-7f393abc96e9

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:39:03.830161Z