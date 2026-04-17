The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/15 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.
Battery Life
Intelligent battery management.
Load output
The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'. You can configure the voltage at which SmartSolar disconnects a load - thereby preventing excessive drain on your batteries.
Programmable battery charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch.
Day/night timing and light dimming option
Remote Monitoring and Control
Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect. If your installation is connected to the internet Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your MPPT, anytime, anywhere; both services are free to use.
SafetyShield+
The SmartSolar MPPT prioritises battery care with built-in SafetyShield+ features, based on decades of battery know-how. These include temperature-compensated charging, over-temperature protection, and safeguards against PV short-circuits, reverse polarity, and reverse current.
Wireless charging synchronisation

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/15
SmartSolar MPPT 100/15 Identifier
Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 100 V
Rated Charge Current: 15 Amps
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 15 Amps
Battery Voltage: 12V and 24V (auto select)
Weight: 0.6 kg
Dimensions: 100 x 113 x 50 mm
Peak Efficiency: 98%
Voltage Max Pv V: 100
Current Charge Max A: 15
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Weight Kg: 0.6
Dimensions Cm: [10,11.3,5]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbe-c1fb-7639-b9bf-741be1e7d1f3

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:40:46.972891Z