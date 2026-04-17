The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/20 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 100/20 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbe
Key Features
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage.
- Battery Life
- Intelligent battery management.
- Programmable battery charge algorithm
-
- Day/night timing and light dimming option
-
- Programming, real-time data and history display options
-
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
- Load output
- The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 100/20 Identifier
|Battery Voltage:
|12/24/48 Volts
|Rated Charge Current:
|20 Amps
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|20 Amps
|Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|100 Volts
|Max Pv Power 12v:
|290W
|Max Pv Power 24v:
|580W
|Max Pv Power 48v:
|1160W
|Weight:
|0.6 kg
|Dimensions:
|100 x 113 x 60 mm
|Warranty:
|5 year
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Current Charge Max A:
|20
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|100
|Weight Kg:
|0.6
|Dimensions Cm:
|[10,11.3,6]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]