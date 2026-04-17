The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/20 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage.
Battery Life
Intelligent battery management.
Programmable battery charge algorithm
Day/night timing and light dimming option
Programming, real-time data and history display options
Remote Monitoring and Control
Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
Load output
The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/20
SmartSolar MPPT 100/20 Identifier
Battery Voltage: 12/24/48 Volts
Rated Charge Current: 20 Amps
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 20 Amps
Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 100 Volts
Max Pv Power 12v: 290W
Max Pv Power 24v: 580W
Max Pv Power 48v: 1160W
Weight: 0.6 kg
Dimensions: 100 x 113 x 60 mm
Warranty: 5 year
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24,48]
Current Charge Max A: 20
Voltage Max Pv V: 100
Weight Kg: 0.6
Dimensions Cm: [10,11.3,6]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbe-dbb1-7b2d-9e20-0afcd369909d

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:40:53.793541Z