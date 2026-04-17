The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/30 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 100/30 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbe
Key Features
- Ultrafast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
- In case of partial shading conditions, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %. The full output current up to 40 °C (104 °F).
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
- Extensive electronic protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.
- Internal temperature sensor
- Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
- Fully discharged battery recovery function
- Will initiate charging even if the battery has been discharged to zero volts. Will reconnect to a fully discharged Li-ion battery with integrated disconnect function.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 100/30 Identifier
|Rated Charge Current:
|30
|Nominal Pv Power 12v:
|440
|Nominal Pv Power 24v:
|880
|Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|100
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|35
|Maximum Efficiency:
|98
|Self Consumption:
|12V: 30 mA / 24V: 20 mA
|Charge Voltage Absorption:
|14.4V / 28.8V (adjustable)
|Charge Voltage Float:
|13.8V / 27.6V (adjustable)
|Temperature Compensation:
|12V: -16mV/°C / 24V: -32mV/°C
|Operating Temperature:
|-30°C to +60°C (full rated output up to 40°C)
|Weight:
|1.3
|Dimensions:
|130 x 186 x 70 mm
|Current Charge Max A:
|30
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|100
|Weight Kg:
|1.3
|Dimensions Cm:
|[13,18.6,7]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The SmartSolar MPPT is packed with advanced technology to get the most out of your solar panels whilst protecting your batteries. It operates at 98% efficiency with natural cooling and is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions.