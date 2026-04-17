The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/30 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultrafast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
In case of partial shading conditions, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %. The full output current up to 40 °C (104 °F).
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
Extensive electronic protection
Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.
Internal temperature sensor
Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
Fully discharged battery recovery function
Will initiate charging even if the battery has been discharged to zero volts. Will reconnect to a fully discharged Li-ion battery with integrated disconnect function.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/30
SmartSolar MPPT 100/30 Identifier
Rated Charge Current: 30
Nominal Pv Power 12v: 440
Nominal Pv Power 24v: 880
Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 100
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 35
Maximum Efficiency: 98
Self Consumption: 12V: 30 mA / 24V: 20 mA
Charge Voltage Absorption: 14.4V / 28.8V (adjustable)
Charge Voltage Float: 13.8V / 27.6V (adjustable)
Temperature Compensation: 12V: -16mV/°C / 24V: -32mV/°C
Operating Temperature: -30°C to +60°C (full rated output up to 40°C)
Weight: 1.3
Dimensions: 130 x 186 x 70 mm
Current Charge Max A: 30
Voltage Max Pv V: 100
Weight Kg: 1.3
Dimensions Cm: [13,18.6,7]
Unique Selling Proposition: The SmartSolar MPPT is packed with advanced technology to get the most out of your solar panels whilst protecting your batteries. It operates at 98% efficiency with natural cooling and is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbe-f667-7977-9a46-8d4cb0598568

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:41:00.958234Z