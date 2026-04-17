The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/50 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Bluetooth Smart Built-In
The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronize SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
VE.Direct
For a wired data connection to a Color Control GX, other GX products, PC or other devices.
Ultrafast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in Case of Partial Shading Conditions
If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve.
Outstanding Conversion Efficiency
No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%.
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch.
Extensive Electronic Protection
Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high.
Internal temperature sensor
Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
Fully Discharged Battery Recovery Function
Will initiate charging even if the battery has been discharged to zero volts.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/50
SmartSolar MPPT 100/50 Identifier
Rated Charge Current: 50
Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 100
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 60
Maximum Efficiency: 98
Dimensions: 130 x 186 x 70 mm
Weight Kg: 1.3
Unique Selling Proposition: The SmartSolar MPPT is packed with advanced technology to get the most out of your solar panels whilst protecting your batteries. It operates at 98% efficiency with natural cooling and is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbf-1255-7e13-b0d5-17d07d5f9da3

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:41:07.106833Z