The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/50 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 100/50 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbf
Key Features
- Bluetooth Smart Built-In
- The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronize SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
- VE.Direct
- For a wired data connection to a Color Control GX, other GX products, PC or other devices.
- Ultrafast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in Case of Partial Shading Conditions
- If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve.
- Outstanding Conversion Efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch.
- Extensive Electronic Protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high.
- Internal temperature sensor
- Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
- Fully Discharged Battery Recovery Function
- Will initiate charging even if the battery has been discharged to zero volts.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 100/50 Identifier
|Rated Charge Current:
|50
|Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|100
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|60
|Maximum Efficiency:
|98
|Dimensions:
|130 x 186 x 70 mm
|Weight Kg:
|1.3
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The SmartSolar MPPT is packed with advanced technology to get the most out of your solar panels whilst protecting your batteries. It operates at 98% efficiency with natural cooling and is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions.