The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 100/50 is No positioning statement available.

Bluetooth Smart Built-In The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronize SmartSolar Charge Controllers.

VE.Direct For a wired data connection to a Color Control GX, other GX products, PC or other devices.

Ultrafast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers.

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in Case of Partial Shading Conditions If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve.

Outstanding Conversion Efficiency No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%.

Flexible charge algorithm Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch.

Extensive Electronic Protection Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high.

Internal temperature sensor Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.