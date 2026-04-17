The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/100-Tr VE.Can is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 150/100-Tr VE.Can ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbf
Key Features
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
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- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
- in case of partial shading conditions.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
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- Flexible charge algorithm
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- Internal temperature sensor
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- Bluetooth Smart built-in
- dongle not needed.
- Programmable relay
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- Optional
- pluggable LCD display.
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- If the GX device is connected to the internet, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your solar charger(s).
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 150/100-Tr VE.Can Identifier
|Battery Voltage:
|12, 24, 48 Volts DC (36VDC can be set up with software tool)
|Rated Charge Current:
|100 Amps
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|70 Amps
|Maximum Wire Size:
|#2 AWG
|Dimensions:
|216 x 295 x 103 mm
|Weight Kg:
|4.5
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.