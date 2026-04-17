The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/100-Tr VE.Can is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
in case of partial shading conditions.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
Flexible charge algorithm
Internal temperature sensor
Bluetooth Smart built-in
dongle not needed.
Programmable relay
Optional
pluggable LCD display.
Remote Monitoring and Control
If the GX device is connected to the internet, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your solar charger(s).

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/100-Tr VE.Can
SmartSolar MPPT 150/100-Tr VE.Can Identifier
Battery Voltage: 12, 24, 48 Volts DC (36VDC can be set up with software tool)
Rated Charge Current: 100 Amps
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 70 Amps
Maximum Wire Size: #2 AWG
Dimensions: 216 x 295 x 103 mm
Weight Kg: 4.5
Unique Selling Proposition: A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbf-2a5b-78a7-a756-54f03b45fc21

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:41:12.584084Z