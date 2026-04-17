The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/35 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Lightning-fast maximum power point tracking
By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage.
Remote Monitoring & Control
Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in Bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
Intelligent charge algorithm
Get the most out of your solar panels while protecting your batteries with adaptive charging.
Works with most battery types
Compatible with lithium, AGM, gel, and flooded batteries, the MPPT solar charge controller offers automatic voltage selection and a dedicated charging profile for each battery type.
Extends battery life
The SmartSolar MPPT prioritises battery care with built-in SafetyShield+ features, based on decades of battery know-how.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/35
SmartSolar MPPT 150/35 Identifier
Max Efficiency: 98%
Open Circuit Voltage Voc: 150V
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The SmartSolar MPPT is packed with advanced technology to get the most out of your solar panels whilst protecting your batteries.","It operates at 98% efficiency with natural cooling and is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions.","The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/35 and 150/45 Charge Controllers maximize solar energy harvest and efficiently store it in your batteries using advanced, lightning-fast maximum power point tracking technology."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbf-3fbe-7f55-8f0d-a1f5c4d286c4

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:41:17.680937Z