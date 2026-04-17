The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/35 is No positioning statement available.

Lightning-fast maximum power point tracking By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage.

Remote Monitoring & Control Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in Bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.

Intelligent charge algorithm Get the most out of your solar panels while protecting your batteries with adaptive charging.

Works with most battery types Compatible with lithium, AGM, gel, and flooded batteries, the MPPT solar charge controller offers automatic voltage selection and a dedicated charging profile for each battery type.