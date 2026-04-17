The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/35 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 150/35 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbf
Key Features
- Lightning-fast maximum power point tracking
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage.
- Remote Monitoring & Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in Bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
- Intelligent charge algorithm
- Get the most out of your solar panels while protecting your batteries with adaptive charging.
- Works with most battery types
- Compatible with lithium, AGM, gel, and flooded batteries, the MPPT solar charge controller offers automatic voltage selection and a dedicated charging profile for each battery type.
- Extends battery life
- The SmartSolar MPPT prioritises battery care with built-in SafetyShield+ features, based on decades of battery know-how.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 150/35 Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|98%
|Open Circuit Voltage Voc:
|150V
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The SmartSolar MPPT is packed with advanced technology to get the most out of your solar panels whilst protecting your batteries.","It operates at 98% efficiency with natural cooling and is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions.","The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/35 and 150/45 Charge Controllers maximize solar energy harvest and efficiently store it in your batteries using advanced, lightning-fast maximum power point tracking technology."]