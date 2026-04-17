The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/45 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %.
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight preprogrammed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
Extensive electronic protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high.
Internal temperature sensor
Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
Fully discharged battery recovery function
Will initiate charging even if the battery has been discharged to zero volts.
Bluetooth Smart built-in
The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
Intelligent charge algorithm
VictronConnect App
Wireless charging synchronisation
SafetyShield+

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/45
SmartSolar MPPT 150/45 Identifier
Max Efficiency: 98%
Dimensions: 130 x 186 x 70 mm
Battery Voltage: 12V / 24V / 48V
Rated Charge Current: 45 Amps
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 50 Amps
Weight Kg: 3
Unique Selling Proposition: The SmartSolar MPPT is packed with advanced technology to get the most out of your solar panels whilst protecting your batteries. It operates at 98% efficiency with natural cooling and is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions. SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbf-53aa-7686-9448-a57a72e82024

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:41:24.229094Z