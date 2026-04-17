The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/45 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 150/45 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbf
Key Features
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
- If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight preprogrammed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
- Extensive electronic protection
- - Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high.
- Internal temperature sensor
- Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
- Fully discharged battery recovery function
- Will initiate charging even if the battery has been discharged to zero volts.
- Bluetooth Smart built-in
- The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
- Intelligent charge algorithm
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- VictronConnect App
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- Wireless charging synchronisation
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- SafetyShield+
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Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 150/45 Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|98%
|Dimensions:
|130 x 186 x 70 mm
|Battery Voltage:
|12V / 24V / 48V
|Rated Charge Current:
|45 Amps
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|50 Amps
|Weight Kg:
|3
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The SmartSolar MPPT is packed with advanced technology to get the most out of your solar panels whilst protecting your batteries. It operates at 98% efficiency with natural cooling and is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions. SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.