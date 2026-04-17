The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/60 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 150/60 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbf
Key Features
- Bluetooth Smart built-in
- The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast. MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
- If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points (MPP) may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre- programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
- Extensive electronic protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection.
- Internal temperature sensor
- Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
- Synchronized parallel charging with Bluetooth
- Up to 10 units can be synchronized with Bluetooth.
- Fully discharged battery recovery function
- Will initiate charging even if the battery has been discharged to zero volts.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 150/60 Identifier
|Rated Charge Current:
|60 A
|Nominal Pv Power 12v:
|860 W
|Nominal Pv Power 24v:
|1720 W
|Nominal Pv Power 36v:
|2580 W
|Nominal Pv Power 48v:
|3440 W
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|50 A
|Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|150V
|Peak Efficiency:
|98%
|Self Consumption:
|12V: less than 35mA / 48V: less than 20mA
|Operating Temperature:
|-30°C to +60°C
|Dimensions:
|185 x 250 x 95 mm
|Weight Kg:
|3
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Victron Energy has been building power systems for over 45 years, and has a worldwide reputation for innovation, reliability, and quality.","They serve the marine, vehicle, and off-grid markets, and are based in the Netherlands.","We're hard-pressed to find anyone that matches Victron for quality."]