The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/60 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Bluetooth Smart built-in
The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast. MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points (MPP) may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %.
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre- programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
Extensive electronic protection
Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection.
Internal temperature sensor
Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
Synchronized parallel charging with Bluetooth
Up to 10 units can be synchronized with Bluetooth.
Fully discharged battery recovery function
Will initiate charging even if the battery has been discharged to zero volts.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/60
SmartSolar MPPT 150/60 Identifier
Rated Charge Current: 60 A
Nominal Pv Power 12v: 860 W
Nominal Pv Power 24v: 1720 W
Nominal Pv Power 36v: 2580 W
Nominal Pv Power 48v: 3440 W
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 50 A
Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 150V
Peak Efficiency: 98%
Self Consumption: 12V: less than 35mA / 48V: less than 20mA
Operating Temperature: -30°C to +60°C
Dimensions: 185 x 250 x 95 mm
Weight Kg: 3
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Victron Energy has been building power systems for over 45 years, and has a worldwide reputation for innovation, reliability, and quality.","They serve the marine, vehicle, and off-grid markets, and are based in the Netherlands.","We're hard-pressed to find anyone that matches Victron for quality."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbf-6d44-7cf5-a3f9-966771d3dbe1

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:41:33.953313Z