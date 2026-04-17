The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/70 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points (MPP) may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %.
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre- programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
Extensive electronic protection
Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection.
Internal temperature sensor
Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature. Optional external battery voltage, temperature and current sensing via Bluetooth.
Bluetooth Smart built-in
The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 150/70
SmartSolar MPPT 150/70 Identifier
Battery Voltage: 12/24/48V Auto select, 36V: manual select
Rated Charge Current: 70 Amps
Nominal Pv Power 12v: 1000W
Nominal Pv Power 24v: 2000W
Nominal Pv Power 36v: 3000W
Nominal Pv Power 48v: 4000W
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 50A
Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 150V absolute maximum coldest conditions
Peak Efficiency: 98%
Self Consumption: 12V: less than 35mA / 48V: less than 20mA
Operating Temperature: -30°C to +60°C (full rated output up to 40°C)
Dimensions: 185 x 250 x 95 mm
Weight Kg: 3
Unique Selling Proposition: ["A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbf-9334-724c-acc0-9f2d6470545b

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:41:40.931408Z