The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/100-Tr VE.Can is No positioning statement available.

Ultra-Fast MPPT Maximizes energy harvest by intelligently tracking maximum power point in real time.

Flexible Battery Support Compatible with 12V, 24V, and 48V systems; fully programmable for lithium, lead-acid, and more.

Smart Remote Management Configure and monitor via Bluetooth using the VictronConnect App with real-time and historical data.

Load Output Control Adjustable settings let you define when SmartSolar disconnects a load for system protection.

Scalable System Design Daisy chain multiple VE.

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions.

Outstanding conversion efficiency.

Flexible charge algorithm.

Internal temperature sensor.

Bluetooth Smart built-in: dongle not needed.