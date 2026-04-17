The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/100-Tr VE.Can is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 250/100-Tr VE.Can ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbf
Key Features
- Ultra-Fast MPPT
- Maximizes energy harvest by intelligently tracking maximum power point in real time.
- Flexible Battery Support
- Compatible with 12V, 24V, and 48V systems; fully programmable for lithium, lead-acid, and more.
- Smart Remote Management
- Configure and monitor via Bluetooth using the VictronConnect App with real-time and historical data.
- Load Output Control
- Adjustable settings let you define when SmartSolar disconnects a load for system protection.
- Scalable System Design
- Daisy chain multiple VE.
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
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- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions.
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- Outstanding conversion efficiency.
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- Flexible charge algorithm.
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- Internal temperature sensor.
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- Bluetooth Smart built-in: dongle not needed.
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- Programmable relay.
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Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 250/100-Tr VE.Can Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Victron SmartSolar MPPT VE. Can Charge Controller uses advanced technology to maximize solar energy harvesting and achieve a full charge in the shortest time possible.","With ultra-fast MPPT tracking, it automatically detects and charges 12V, 24V, or 48V battery banks with charge currents from 70A to 100A, depending on the model.","Its fully programmable settings support multiple battery chemistries, including lithium and lead-acid, giving you flexibility for different systems."]
|Battery Voltage:
|12, 24, 48 Volts DC (36VDC can be set up with software tool)
|Rated Charge Current:
|100 Amps
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|70 Amps
|Weight:
|9.92 lbs (4.5 kg)
|Dimensions:
|8.5" x 11.61" x 4.06" / 216 x 295 x 103 mm