The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/60-Tr is No positioning statement available.

Ultra-Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Ensures optimal energy extraction by rapidly adjusting to the ideal voltage and current levels, even during rapidly changing weather conditions or partial shading.

Wide Battery Compatibility Automatically supports 12V, 24V, and 48V systems, with a manual setting for 36V, offering flexibility for various battery setups.

High Maximum PV Open Circuit Voltage Handles up to 250V, enabling extensive solar panel configurations with fewer wiring limitations.

Integrated Bluetooth Connectivity Built-in Bluetooth allows real-time monitoring and configuration through the VictronConnect app, providing convenient system management.

Multi-Stage Adaptive Charging Algorithm Extends battery life by intelligently managing charging stages, ensuring efficient and safe charging cycles.

VE.Direct Communication Port Allows integration with other Victron devices and remote monitoring solutions for enhanced system control.

High Efficiency Achieves peak efficiencies of up to 99%, ensuring minimal energy loss during the charging process.

Comprehensive Protections Includes safeguards against over-temperature, reverse polarity, short circuits, and reverse current, enhancing system reliability and safety.

Remote Monitoring and Control Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.

Optional SmartSolar Control Display By adding the SmartSolar Control Display you will be able to check the status of your Charger and battery-storage at a glance.

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions.

Flexible charge algorithm Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre- programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).