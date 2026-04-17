The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/60 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points (MPP) may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
Bluetooth Smart built-in
The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre- programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
Wide Battery Compatibility
Automatically supports 12V, 24V, and 48V systems, with a manual setting for 36V, offering flexibility for various battery setups.
Integrated Bluetooth Connectivity
Built-in Bluetooth allows real-time monitoring and configuration through the VictronConnect app, providing convenient system management.
Multi-Stage Adaptive Charging Algorithm
Extends battery life by intelligently managing charging stages, ensuring efficient and safe charging cycles.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/60
SmartSolar MPPT 250/60 Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]
Battery Voltage: 12 / 24 / 48 V Auto Select (software tool needed to select 36 V)
Rated Charge Current: 60 A
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 35 A
Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 250 V Absolute Maximum Coldest Conditions, 245 V Start-Up and Operating Maximum
Max Efficiency: 99 %
Internal Temperature Sensor: true
Dimensions: 185 x 250 x 95 mm
Weight Kg: 3

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbf-c6e0-77a0-8f1b-60be2cc09772

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:41:54.131947Z