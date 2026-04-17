The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/85 is No positioning statement available.

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power (MPP) points may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.

Outstanding conversion efficiency No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 99 %.

Flexible charge algorithm Fully programmable charge algorithm, and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).

Internal temperature sensor

Bluetooth Smart built-in The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.

Programmable relay

Optional pluggable LCD display.

Remote Monitoring and Control Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect. If your installation is connected to the internet Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your MPPT, anytime, anywhere; both services are free to use.