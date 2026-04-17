The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 250/85 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 250/85 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbf
Key Features
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
- If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power (MPP) points may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 99 %.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm, and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
- Internal temperature sensor
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- Bluetooth Smart built-in
- The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
- Programmable relay
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- Optional
- pluggable LCD display.
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect. If your installation is connected to the internet Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your MPPT, anytime, anywhere; both services are free to use.
- Optional SmartSolar Control Display
- By adding the SmartSolar Control Display you will be able to check the status of your Charger and battery-storage at a glance. Simply plug it into the face of your MPPT charger to provide you with real-time monitoring and set-up capabilities.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 250/85 Identifier
|Battery Voltage:
|12, 24, 48 Volts DC (36VDC can be set up with software tool)
|Rated Charge Current:
|85 Amps
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|70 Amps
|Dimensions:
|216 x 295 x 103 mm
|Weight Kg:
|3
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]