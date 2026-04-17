The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 75/10 is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Load output
Over-discharge of the battery can be prevented by connecting all loads to the load output. The load output will disconnect the load when the battery has been discharged to a pre-set voltage (48 V model: interface with a relay).
Battery Life
Intelligent battery management.
Programmable battery charge algorithm
Day/night timing and light dimming option
Programming, real-time data and history display options
Remote Monitoring and Control
Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in Bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other devices via VictronConnect. If your installation is connected to the internet with a GX device, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your MPPT, anytime, anywhere; both VictronConnect and VRM are free to use.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 75/10
SmartSolar MPPT 75/10 Identifier
Battery Voltage: 12/24V
Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 75 V
Rated Charge Current: 10 Amps
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 13 Amps
Dimensions: 100 x 113 x 40 mm
Warranty: 5 year
Weight Kg: 0.5
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.","By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cc0-4dca-7438-9ea1-2c37fa1d6141

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:42:27.523890Z