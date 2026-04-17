The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 75/10 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 75/10 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cc0
Key Features
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Load output
- Over-discharge of the battery can be prevented by connecting all loads to the load output. The load output will disconnect the load when the battery has been discharged to a pre-set voltage (48 V model: interface with a relay).
- Battery Life
- Intelligent battery management.
- Programmable battery charge algorithm
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- Day/night timing and light dimming option
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- Programming, real-time data and history display options
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- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in Bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other devices via VictronConnect. If your installation is connected to the internet with a GX device, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your MPPT, anytime, anywhere; both VictronConnect and VRM are free to use.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 75/10 Identifier
|Battery Voltage:
|12/24V
|Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|75 V
|Rated Charge Current:
|10 Amps
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|13 Amps
|Dimensions:
|100 x 113 x 40 mm
|Warranty:
|5 year
|Weight Kg:
|0.5
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.","By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage."]