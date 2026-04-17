The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 75/10 is No positioning statement available.

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.

Load output Over-discharge of the battery can be prevented by connecting all loads to the load output. The load output will disconnect the load when the battery has been discharged to a pre-set voltage (48 V model: interface with a relay).

Battery Life Intelligent battery management.

Programmable battery charge algorithm

Day/night timing and light dimming option

Programming, real-time data and history display options