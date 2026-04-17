The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT 75/15 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT 75/15 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cc0
Key Features
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Intelligent Battery Life Program
- The Battery Life algorithm will monitor the state of charge of the battery and, if needed, day by day slightly increase the load disconnect level (i.e. disconnect the load earlier) until the harvested solar energy is sufficient to recharge the battery to nearly the full 100%.
- Built-in Bluetooth
- The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
- SafetyShield+
- The SmartSolar MPPT prioritises battery care with built-in SafetyShield+ features, based on decades of battery know-how.
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
- Load output
- The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT 75/15 Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|98%
|Max Battery Current:
|15A
|Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|75V
|Dimensions:
|100 x 113 x 40mm
|Weight Kg:
|0.5
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries.","Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time.","SmartSolar maintains battery health, extending its life."]