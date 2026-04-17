The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS 450-150 is No positioning statement available.

Multiple independent MPPT tracking inputs With multiple MPPT trackers, you can optimize your solar panel design for maximum performance for your specific location.

Isolated PV connections for additional safety Full galvanic isolation between PV and battery connections provide additional overall system safety.

Wide MPPT voltage range 65 – 450 VDC PV operating range, with a 120 VDC PV startup voltage.

Light weight, efficient and quiet Thanks to high frequency technology and a new design this powerful charger weighs only 7.9 kg for the 100 A model. In addition to this it has an excellent efficiency, low standby power, and a very quiet operation.

Display and Bluetooth The display reads battery, and controller parameters. The parameters can be accessed with a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device. In addition, Bluetooth can be used to set up the system and to change settings with VictronConnect.

PV Isolation resistance monitoring for peace of mind at higher voltages The MPPT RS continuously monitors the PV array and can detect if there are faults that reduce the isolation of the panels to unsafe levels.

VE.Can and VE.Direct port For connection to a GX device for system monitoring, data logging, and remote firmware updates. VE.Can allows for up to 25 units to be connected together in parallel and synchronize their charging.

I/O Connections Programmable Relay, temperature sensor, auxiliary, digital input and voltage sensor connections. The remote input can accept the Victron smallBMS, and other BMS with allow-to-charge signal.

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Especially in the case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to. 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.

Outstanding conversion efficiency No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %.

Flexible charge algorithm Fully programmable charge algorithm, and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).

Extensive electronic protection Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.