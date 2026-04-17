The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS 450-150 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Multiple independent MPPT tracking inputs
With multiple MPPT trackers, you can optimize your solar panel design for maximum performance for your specific location.
Isolated PV connections for additional safety
Full galvanic isolation between PV and battery connections provide additional overall system safety.
Wide MPPT voltage range
65 – 450 VDC PV operating range, with a 120 VDC PV startup voltage.
Light weight, efficient and quiet
Thanks to high frequency technology and a new design this powerful charger weighs only 7.9 kg for the 100 A model. In addition to this it has an excellent efficiency, low standby power, and a very quiet operation.
Display and Bluetooth
The display reads battery, and controller parameters. The parameters can be accessed with a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device. In addition, Bluetooth can be used to set up the system and to change settings with VictronConnect.
PV Isolation resistance monitoring for peace of mind at higher voltages
The MPPT RS continuously monitors the PV array and can detect if there are faults that reduce the isolation of the panels to unsafe levels.
VE.Can and VE.Direct port
For connection to a GX device for system monitoring, data logging, and remote firmware updates. VE.Can allows for up to 25 units to be connected together in parallel and synchronize their charging.
I/O Connections
Programmable Relay, temperature sensor, auxiliary, digital input and voltage sensor connections. The remote input can accept the Victron smallBMS, and other BMS with allow-to-charge signal.
Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in the case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to. 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %.
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm, and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
Extensive electronic protection
Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.
Bluetooth Smart built-in
The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS 450-150
SmartSolar MPPT RS 450-150 Identifier
Max Efficiency: 96 %
Maximum Dc Pv Voltage: 450 V
Mppt Operating Voltage Range: 65 - 450 V
Start Up Voltage: 120 V
Number Of Trackers: 2
Data Communication: VE.Can, VE.Direct, Bluetooth
Protection: PV reverse polarity, Output short circuit, Over temperature
Battery Voltage: 48 V
Rated Charge Current: 100 A
Maximum Charge Power: 5.8 kW at 57.6 V
Pv Operational Input Current: 16 A per tracker
Pv Short Circuit Current: 20 A per tracker
Synchronised Parallel Operation: Yes, up to 25 units with VE.Can
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The SmartSolar MPPT RS solar charge controllers are Victron's solution for systems with large series connected PV arrays charging 48 V DC battery banks.","This product is perfect for large off-grid, and grid connected battery systems.","Available in a 5.76kW and 11.52kW model, features include a wide 65-450 VDC operating solar voltage input, independent tracking inputs, full connectivity, isolated PV connections, display screen, fully programmable battery charging parameters and active cooling."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cc0-2905-7035-bdc9-88f1a5ead532

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:42:21.718465Z