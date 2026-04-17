The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS 450-150 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT RS 450-150 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cc0
Key Features
- Multiple independent MPPT tracking inputs
- With multiple MPPT trackers, you can optimize your solar panel design for maximum performance for your specific location.
- Isolated PV connections for additional safety
- Full galvanic isolation between PV and battery connections provide additional overall system safety.
- Wide MPPT voltage range
- 65 – 450 VDC PV operating range, with a 120 VDC PV startup voltage.
- Light weight, efficient and quiet
- Thanks to high frequency technology and a new design this powerful charger weighs only 7.9 kg for the 100 A model. In addition to this it has an excellent efficiency, low standby power, and a very quiet operation.
- Display and Bluetooth
- The display reads battery, and controller parameters. The parameters can be accessed with a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device. In addition, Bluetooth can be used to set up the system and to change settings with VictronConnect.
- PV Isolation resistance monitoring for peace of mind at higher voltages
- The MPPT RS continuously monitors the PV array and can detect if there are faults that reduce the isolation of the panels to unsafe levels.
- VE.Can and VE.Direct port
- For connection to a GX device for system monitoring, data logging, and remote firmware updates. VE.Can allows for up to 25 units to be connected together in parallel and synchronize their charging.
- I/O Connections
- Programmable Relay, temperature sensor, auxiliary, digital input and voltage sensor connections. The remote input can accept the Victron smallBMS, and other BMS with allow-to-charge signal.
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in the case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30 % compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to. 10 % compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
- The innovative SmartSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98 %.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm, and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
- Extensive electronic protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.
- Bluetooth Smart built-in
- The wireless solution to set-up, monitor, update and synchronise SmartSolar Charge Controllers.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT RS 450-150 Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|96 %
|Maximum Dc Pv Voltage:
|450 V
|Mppt Operating Voltage Range:
|65 - 450 V
|Start Up Voltage:
|120 V
|Number Of Trackers:
|2
|Data Communication:
|VE.Can, VE.Direct, Bluetooth
|Protection:
|PV reverse polarity, Output short circuit, Over temperature
|Battery Voltage:
|48 V
|Rated Charge Current:
|100 A
|Maximum Charge Power:
|5.8 kW at 57.6 V
|Pv Operational Input Current:
|16 A per tracker
|Pv Short Circuit Current:
|20 A per tracker
|Synchronised Parallel Operation:
|Yes, up to 25 units with VE.Can
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The SmartSolar MPPT RS solar charge controllers are Victron's solution for systems with large series connected PV arrays charging 48 V DC battery banks.","This product is perfect for large off-grid, and grid connected battery systems.","Available in a 5.76kW and 11.52kW model, features include a wide 65-450 VDC operating solar voltage input, independent tracking inputs, full connectivity, isolated PV connections, display screen, fully programmable battery charging parameters and active cooling."]