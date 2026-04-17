The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS 450/100 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT RS 450/100 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cc0
Key Features
- MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking
- The SmartSolar RS solar charge controller connects to a PV array of between 80 and 450 Volt Voc and will efficiently charge your 48V battery bank with either 100A or 200A.
- Setup and monitor with VictronConnect
- The SmartSolar RS charge controller can be remotely controlled and configured over Bluetooth via the VictronConnect App.
- Daisy Chain Additional Units
- The SmartSolar RS charge controller is equipped with VE.Can bus ports.
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- If the GX device is connected to the internet, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your SmartSolar RS charge controllers.
- SmartSolar Display
- The display reads battery volts, charge current and voltages from both array's individually including instantaneous and total figures and unit status including any possible error codes.
- I/O Connections
- The SmartSolar RS charge controller is equipped with a programmable relay and options for remote temperature and voltage sensing.
- Multiple independent MPPT tracking inputs
- With multiple MPPT trackers, you can optimize your solar panel design for maximum performance for your specific location.
- Isolated PV connections for additional safety
- Full galvanic isolation between PV and battery connections provide additional overall system safety.
- PV Isolation resistance monitoring for peace of mind at higher voltages
- The MPPT RS continuously monitors the PV array and can detect if there are faults that reduce the isolation of the panels to unsafe levels.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT RS 450/100 Identifier
|Rated Charge Current:
|100
|Maximum Dc Pv Voltage:
|450
|Mppt Operating Voltage Range:
|65 – 450
|Number Of Trackers:
|2
|Efficiency:
|96
|Battery Voltage:
|48
|Maximum Charge Power:
|5.8 kW at 57.6 V
|Data Communication:
|VE.Can, VE.Direct, Bluetooth
|Start Up Voltage:
|120
|Pv Operational Input Current:
|16 A per tracker
|Pv Short Circuit Current:
|20 A per tracker
|Maximum Pv Array Size Per Tracker:
|7200 Wp
|Self Consumption:
|15
|Weight Kg:
|7.9
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The SmartSolar MPPT RS solar charge controllers are Victron's solution for systems with large series connected PV arrays charging 48 V DC battery banks. This product is perfect for large off-grid, and grid connected battery systems. Available in a 5.76kW and 11.52kW model, features include a wide 65-450 VDC operating solar voltage input, independent tracking inputs, full connectivity, isolated PV connections, display screen, fully programmable battery charging parameters and active cooling.