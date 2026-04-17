The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS 450/100 is No positioning statement available.

MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking The SmartSolar RS solar charge controller connects to a PV array of between 80 and 450 Volt Voc and will efficiently charge your 48V battery bank with either 100A or 200A.

Setup and monitor with VictronConnect The SmartSolar RS charge controller can be remotely controlled and configured over Bluetooth via the VictronConnect App.

Daisy Chain Additional Units The SmartSolar RS charge controller is equipped with VE.Can bus ports.

Remote Monitoring and Control If the GX device is connected to the internet, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your SmartSolar RS charge controllers.

SmartSolar Display The display reads battery volts, charge current and voltages from both array's individually including instantaneous and total figures and unit status including any possible error codes.

I/O Connections The SmartSolar RS charge controller is equipped with a programmable relay and options for remote temperature and voltage sensing.

Multiple independent MPPT tracking inputs With multiple MPPT trackers, you can optimize your solar panel design for maximum performance for your specific location.

Isolated PV connections for additional safety Full galvanic isolation between PV and battery connections provide additional overall system safety.