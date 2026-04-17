The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS 450/100 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking
The SmartSolar RS solar charge controller connects to a PV array of between 80 and 450 Volt Voc and will efficiently charge your 48V battery bank with either 100A or 200A.
Setup and monitor with VictronConnect
The SmartSolar RS charge controller can be remotely controlled and configured over Bluetooth via the VictronConnect App.
Daisy Chain Additional Units
The SmartSolar RS charge controller is equipped with VE.Can bus ports.
Remote Monitoring and Control
If the GX device is connected to the internet, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your SmartSolar RS charge controllers.
SmartSolar Display
The display reads battery volts, charge current and voltages from both array's individually including instantaneous and total figures and unit status including any possible error codes.
I/O Connections
The SmartSolar RS charge controller is equipped with a programmable relay and options for remote temperature and voltage sensing.
Multiple independent MPPT tracking inputs
With multiple MPPT trackers, you can optimize your solar panel design for maximum performance for your specific location.
Isolated PV connections for additional safety
Full galvanic isolation between PV and battery connections provide additional overall system safety.
PV Isolation resistance monitoring for peace of mind at higher voltages
The MPPT RS continuously monitors the PV array and can detect if there are faults that reduce the isolation of the panels to unsafe levels.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS 450/100
SmartSolar MPPT RS 450/100 Identifier
Rated Charge Current: 100
Maximum Dc Pv Voltage: 450
Mppt Operating Voltage Range: 65 – 450
Number Of Trackers: 2
Efficiency: 96
Battery Voltage: 48
Maximum Charge Power: 5.8 kW at 57.6 V
Data Communication: VE.Can, VE.Direct, Bluetooth
Start Up Voltage: 120
Pv Operational Input Current: 16 A per tracker
Pv Short Circuit Current: 20 A per tracker
Maximum Pv Array Size Per Tracker: 7200 Wp
Self Consumption: 15
Weight Kg: 7.9
Unique Selling Proposition: The SmartSolar MPPT RS solar charge controllers are Victron's solution for systems with large series connected PV arrays charging 48 V DC battery banks. This product is perfect for large off-grid, and grid connected battery systems. Available in a 5.76kW and 11.52kW model, features include a wide 65-450 VDC operating solar voltage input, independent tracking inputs, full connectivity, isolated PV connections, display screen, fully programmable battery charging parameters and active cooling.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cc0-112f-7fdf-b4ab-f8f12c8ef1a6

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:42:12.291359Z