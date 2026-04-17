The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS is No positioning statement available.

Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, a fast MPPT algorithm will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers.

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions

SmartSolar Display The SmartSolar RS charge controller is equipped with a display on the front panel. The display reads battery volts, charge current and voltages from both array's individually including instantaneous and total figures and unit status including any possible error codes.

The SmartSolar MPPT RS is a 48V solar charge controller with a wide 80-450 VDC operating solar voltage input and either 100 A or 200 A output.