The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT RS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT RS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbe
Key Features
- Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, a fast MPPT algorithm will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
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- SmartSolar Display
- The SmartSolar RS charge controller is equipped with a display on the front panel. The display reads battery volts, charge current and voltages from both array's individually including instantaneous and total figures and unit status including any possible error codes.
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- The SmartSolar MPPT RS is a 48V solar charge controller with a wide 80-450 VDC operating solar voltage input and either 100 A or 200 A output.
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- Great for use in off-grid or energy storage system where maximum battery charging power is required.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT RS Identifier
|Max Dc Pv Voltage:
|450
|Mppt Operation Voltage Range:
|80-450 V
|Number Of Trackers:
|4
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|450
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[48]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The SmartSolar MPPT RS solar charge controllers are Victron's solution for systems with large series connected PV arrays charging 48 V DC battery banks.","This product is perfect for large off-grid, and grid connected battery systems.","Available in a 5.76kW and 11.52kW model, features include a wide 65-450 VDC operating solar voltage input, independent tracking inputs, full connectivity, isolated PV connections, display screen, fully programmable battery charging parameters and active cooling."]