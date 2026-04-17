The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT VE.Can is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SmartSolar MPPT VE.Can ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cc0
Key Features
- Ultra-Fast MPPT
- Maximizes energy harvest by intelligently tracking maximum power point in real time.
- Flexible Battery Support
- Compatible with 12V, 24V, and 48V systems; fully programmable for lithium, lead-acid, and more.
- Smart Remote Management
- Configure and monitor via Bluetooth using the VictronConnect App with real-time and historical data.
- Load Output Control
- Adjustable settings let you define when SmartSolar disconnects a load for system protection.
- Scalable System Design
- Daisy chain multiple VE. Can SmartSolar units via CAN bus for synchronized charging and streamlined monitoring.
- Lightning-fast maximum power point tracking
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- Remote Management optional
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- Intelligent charge algorithm
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- VictronConnect App
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- Wireless charging synchronisation
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- SafetyShield+
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- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
- in case of partial shading conditions.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
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- Flexible charge algorithm
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- Internal temperature sensor
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- Bluetooth Smart built-in
- dongle not needed.
- Programmable relay
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- Optional
- pluggable LCD display.
Technical Specifications
|SmartSolar MPPT VE.Can Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|98
|Weight Kg:
|4.5
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Victron SmartSolar MPPT VE. Can Charge Controller uses advanced technology to maximize solar energy harvesting and achieve a full charge in the shortest time possible.","With ultra-fast MPPT tracking, it automatically detects and charges 12V, 24V, or 48V battery banks with charge currents from 70A to 100A, depending on the model.","Its fully programmable settings support multiple battery chemistries, including lithium and lead-acid, giving you flexibility for different systems."]