The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT VE.Can is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-Fast MPPT
Maximizes energy harvest by intelligently tracking maximum power point in real time.
Flexible Battery Support
Compatible with 12V, 24V, and 48V systems; fully programmable for lithium, lead-acid, and more.
Smart Remote Management
Configure and monitor via Bluetooth using the VictronConnect App with real-time and historical data.
Load Output Control
Adjustable settings let you define when SmartSolar disconnects a load for system protection.
Scalable System Design
Daisy chain multiple VE. Can SmartSolar units via CAN bus for synchronized charging and streamlined monitoring.
Lightning-fast maximum power point tracking
Remote Management optional
Intelligent charge algorithm
VictronConnect App
Wireless charging synchronisation
SafetyShield+
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
in case of partial shading conditions.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
Flexible charge algorithm
Internal temperature sensor
Bluetooth Smart built-in
dongle not needed.
Programmable relay
Optional
pluggable LCD display.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT VE.Can
SmartSolar MPPT VE.Can Identifier
Max Efficiency: 98
Weight Kg: 4.5
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The Victron SmartSolar MPPT VE. Can Charge Controller uses advanced technology to maximize solar energy harvesting and achieve a full charge in the shortest time possible.","With ultra-fast MPPT tracking, it automatically detects and charges 12V, 24V, or 48V battery banks with charge currents from 70A to 100A, depending on the model.","Its fully programmable settings support multiple battery chemistries, including lithium and lead-acid, giving you flexibility for different systems."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cc0-7bfe-79fb-83b3-04abfef23920

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:42:40.590131Z