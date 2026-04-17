The Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT VE.Can is No positioning statement available.

Ultra-Fast MPPT Maximizes energy harvest by intelligently tracking maximum power point in real time.

Flexible Battery Support Compatible with 12V, 24V, and 48V systems; fully programmable for lithium, lead-acid, and more.

Smart Remote Management Configure and monitor via Bluetooth using the VictronConnect App with real-time and historical data.

Load Output Control Adjustable settings let you define when SmartSolar disconnects a load for system protection.

Scalable System Design Daisy chain multiple VE. Can SmartSolar units via CAN bus for synchronized charging and streamlined monitoring.

Lightning-fast maximum power point tracking

Remote Management optional

Intelligent charge algorithm

VictronConnect App

Wireless charging synchronisation

SafetyShield+

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions.

Outstanding conversion efficiency

Flexible charge algorithm

Internal temperature sensor

Bluetooth Smart built-in dongle not needed.

Programmable relay