The AESOLAR Fiber Glass Composite Frame is This solar panel frame option utilizes a fiberglass composite material with a thermal expansion coefficient closely matching glass to significantly reduce mechanical stress during extreme temperature cycles.
[ Product Visualization: Fiber Glass Composite Frame ]
Hardware Ref: p-db8569
Technical Specifications
|Fiber Glass Composite Frame Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-db856982c7c8
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-db856982c7c8/images
|Company Name:
|AESOLAR
|Product Name:
|Fiber Glass Composite Frame
|Product Url:
|https://ae-solar.com/company/news/150
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-14
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-db856982c7c8/images/pasted-db053087.png","modified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-db856982c7c8/images/pasted-2fb39443.png","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|This solar panel frame option utilizes a fiberglass composite material with a thermal expansion coefficient closely matching glass to significantly reduce mechanical stress during extreme temperature cycles.
|Specs:
|{}