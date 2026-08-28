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The Apollo Power Ltd Panda+ is This glass-free solar panel utilizes fully flexible photovoltaic cells to provide a high-durability solution for curved and weight-constrained architectural surfaces.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Apollo Power Ltd Panda+
Panda+ Identifier
FolderSlug: p-3a8633d9487a
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-3a8633d9487a/images
Company Name: Apollo Power Ltd
Product Name: Panda+
Product Url: https://apollo-power.com/apollo-panda/
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-06-24
Image Groups: [{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-3a8633d9487a/images/pasted-d843a0f2.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: Panda+
Unique Selling Proposition: This glass-free solar panel utilizes fully flexible photovoltaic cells to provide a high-durability solution for curved and weight-constrained architectural surfaces.
Specs: {}
Documentation: Apollo Panda+ Data Sheet

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-3a8633d9487a

Last Scraped: 2026-08-28T18:48:39.127Z