The Apollo Power Ltd Panda+ is This glass-free solar panel utilizes fully flexible photovoltaic cells to provide a high-durability solution for curved and weight-constrained architectural surfaces.
[ Product Visualization: Panda+ ]
Hardware Ref: p-3a8633
Technical Specifications
|Panda+ Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-3a8633d9487a
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-3a8633d9487a/images
|Company Name:
|Apollo Power Ltd
|Product Name:
|Panda+
|Product Url:
|https://apollo-power.com/apollo-panda/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-24
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-3a8633d9487a/images/pasted-d843a0f2.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|Panda+
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|This glass-free solar panel utilizes fully flexible photovoltaic cells to provide a high-durability solution for curved and weight-constrained architectural surfaces.
|Specs:
|{}
|Documentation:
|Apollo Panda+ Data Sheet