The Astronergy ASTRO N7 3.0 is A high-performance solar module utilizing TOPCon 5.0 technology and 213R wafers to achieve a 0.9% increase in power generation efficiency.
[ Product Visualization: ASTRO N7 3.0 ]
Hardware Ref: p-761805
Technical Specifications
|ASTRO N7 3.0 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-76180581927e
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-76180581927e\images
|Company Name:
|Astronergy
|Product Name:
|ASTRO N7 3.0
|Product Url:
|https://www.astronergy.com/astronergy-introduces-astro-n7-3-0-and-astro-n7s-3-0-series-powering-the-next-leap-in-solar-performance/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-2ce39a6a2d86
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-25
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|null
|Announced At:
|SNEC 2026
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|null
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|N7 3.0
|Specs:
|{"efficiency_cell_increase_pct":"0.4","efficiency_generation_increase_pct":"0.9","lcoe_reduction_pct":"0.56"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A high-performance solar module utilizing TOPCon 5.0 technology and 213R wafers to achieve a 0.9% increase in power generation efficiency.
|Efficiency Cell Increase Pct:
|0.4
|Efficiency Generation Increase Pct:
|0.9
|Lcoe Reduction Pct:
|0.56