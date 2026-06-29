The Astronergy ASTRO N7 3.0 is A high-performance solar module utilizing TOPCon 5.0 technology and 213R wafers to achieve a 0.9% increase in power generation efficiency.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Astronergy ASTRO N7 3.0
ASTRO N7 3.0 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-76180581927e
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-76180581927e\images
Company Name: Astronergy
Product Name: ASTRO N7 3.0
Product Url: https://www.astronergy.com/astronergy-introduces-astro-n7-3-0-and-astro-n7s-3-0-series-powering-the-next-leap-in-solar-performance/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-2ce39a6a2d86
Announced Date: 2026-06-25
Release Date: null
Image Groups: null
Announced At: SNEC 2026
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: null
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: N7 3.0
Specs: {"efficiency_cell_increase_pct":"0.4","efficiency_generation_increase_pct":"0.9","lcoe_reduction_pct":"0.56"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A high-performance solar module utilizing TOPCon 5.0 technology and 213R wafers to achieve a 0.9% increase in power generation efficiency.
Efficiency Cell Increase Pct: 0.4
Efficiency Generation Increase Pct: 0.9
Lcoe Reduction Pct: 0.56

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-76180581927e

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:21:11.197Z