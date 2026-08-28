The Astronergy N7 Pro-670W-66 is Equipped with multiple industry-leading technologies, TOPCon 5.0+ cell efficiency is increased by 0.7%, achieving multi-dimensional breakthroughs in passivation effect, light capture ability, and bifacial power generation performance.
[ Product Visualization: N7 Pro-670W-66 ]
Hardware Ref: p-1a5c8d
Technical Specifications
|N7 Pro-670W-66 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-1a5c8d0e1e48
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-1a5c8d0e1e48/images
|Company Name:
|Astronergy
|Product Name:
|N7 Pro-670W-66
|Product Url:
|https://www.astronergy.com/product-series/astro-n7-pro-670w-66-bifacial/
|Product State:
|Released
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-18
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|N7 Pro-670W-66-Bifacial
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Equipped with multiple industry-leading technologies, TOPCon 5.0+ cell efficiency is increased by 0.7%, achieving multi-dimensional breakthroughs in passivation effect, light capture ability, and bifacial power generation performance.
|Specs:
|{"power_peak_w":670,"efficiency_max_pct":24.8}
|Power Peak W:
|670
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|24.8