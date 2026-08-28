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The Astronergy N7 Pro-670W-66 is Equipped with multiple industry-leading technologies, TOPCon 5.0+ cell efficiency is increased by 0.7%, achieving multi-dimensional breakthroughs in passivation effect, light capture ability, and bifacial power generation performance.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Astronergy N7 Pro-670W-66
N7 Pro-670W-66 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-1a5c8d0e1e48
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-1a5c8d0e1e48/images
Company Name: Astronergy
Product Name: N7 Pro-670W-66
Product Url: https://www.astronergy.com/product-series/astro-n7-pro-670w-66-bifacial/
Product State: Released
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-08-18
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: N7 Pro-670W-66-Bifacial
Unique Selling Proposition: Equipped with multiple industry-leading technologies, TOPCon 5.0+ cell efficiency is increased by 0.7%, achieving multi-dimensional breakthroughs in passivation effect, light capture ability, and bifacial power generation performance.
Specs: {"power_peak_w":670,"efficiency_max_pct":24.8}
Power Peak W: 670
Efficiency Max Pct: 24.8

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-1a5c8d0e1e48

Last Scraped: 2026-08-28T17:26:49.857Z