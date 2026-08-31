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The BLUETTI SORA500 is This fold-able solar panel utilizes N-Type Mono Cells to achieve an exceptional 25% conversion efficiency in a design that is 40% more compact than industry standards. 28% lighter.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for BLUETTI SORA500
SORA500 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-218c02097e3d
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-218c02097e3d/images
Company Name: BLUETTI
Product Name: SORA500
Product Url: https://www.bluettipower.ca/products/sora-500-portable-solar-panel?srsltid=AfmBOoqNkrbWlVFhhXE2RlRDQMNJ6kR_GOM6B_G-EjQcHs_lDtOpRzf0
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-08-13
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Announced Details: Available for C$1,399.00.
Model Number: SORA 500
Unique Selling Proposition: This fold-able solar panel utilizes N-Type Mono Cells to achieve an exceptional 25% conversion efficiency in a design that is 40% more compact than industry standards. 28% lighter.
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":500,"efficiency_max_pct":25}
Power Continuous W: 500
Efficiency Max Pct: 25

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-218c02097e3d

Last Scraped: 2026-08-31T19:01:45.718Z