The BLUETTI SORA500 is This fold-able solar panel utilizes N-Type Mono Cells to achieve an exceptional 25% conversion efficiency in a design that is 40% more compact than industry standards. 28% lighter.
[ Product Visualization: SORA500 ]
Hardware Ref: p-218c02
Technical Specifications
|SORA500 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-218c02097e3d
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-218c02097e3d/images
|Company Name:
|BLUETTI
|Product Name:
|SORA500
|Product Url:
|https://www.bluettipower.ca/products/sora-500-portable-solar-panel?srsltid=AfmBOoqNkrbWlVFhhXE2RlRDQMNJ6kR_GOM6B_G-EjQcHs_lDtOpRzf0
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-13
|Image Groups:
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|Announced Details:
|Available for C$1,399.00.
|Model Number:
|SORA 500
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|This fold-able solar panel utilizes N-Type Mono Cells to achieve an exceptional 25% conversion efficiency in a design that is 40% more compact than industry standards. 28% lighter.
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":500,"efficiency_max_pct":25}
|Power Continuous W:
|500
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|25