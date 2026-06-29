The Canadian Solar TOPCon 3.0 is A high-power-density TOPCon 3.0 solar panel delivering up to 670 Wp and 24.8% conversion efficiency with an industry-leading 90% bifaciality.
[ Product Visualization: TOPCon 3.0 ]
Hardware Ref: p-43aea4
Technical Specifications
|TOPCon 3.0 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-43aea4bcb366
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-43aea4bcb366\images
|Company Name:
|Canadian Solar
|Product Name:
|TOPCon 3.0
|Product Url:
|https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-solar-launches-topcon-3-0-high-power-density-module-delivering-up-to-670-wp-24-8-efficiency-and-lower-lcoe-for-utility-scale-and-ci-solar-projects-302806092.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-3bcd8a4ae28b
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-22
|Announced At:
|June 22, 2026
|Release Date:
|Image Groups:
|Announced Details:
|Scheduled for global mass shipment starting in August 2026.
|Attached Items Above:
|Attached Items Below:
|Documentation:
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Model Number:
|TOPCon 3.0
|Specs:
|{"power_peak_w":"670","efficiency_max_pct":"24.8","dimensions_cm":"[238.2, 113.4, 3.0]","bifaciality_max_pct":"90","temp_coefficient_power_pct_c":"-0.26","degradation_first_year_pct":"1","degradation_annual_pct":"0.35"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A high-power-density TOPCon 3.0 solar panel delivering up to 670 Wp and 24.8% conversion efficiency with an industry-leading 90% bifaciality.
|Power Peak W:
|670
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|24.8
|Dimensions Cm:
|[238.2, 113.4, 3.0]
|Bifaciality Max Pct:
|90
|Temp Coefficient Power Pct C:
|-0.26
|Degradation First Year Pct:
|1
|Degradation Annual Pct:
|0.35