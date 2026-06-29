The Canadian Solar TOPCon 3.0 is A high-power-density TOPCon 3.0 solar panel delivering up to 670 Wp and 24.8% conversion efficiency with an industry-leading 90% bifaciality.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Canadian Solar TOPCon 3.0
TOPCon 3.0 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-43aea4bcb366
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-43aea4bcb366\images
Company Name: Canadian Solar
Product Name: TOPCon 3.0
Product Url: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-solar-launches-topcon-3-0-high-power-density-module-delivering-up-to-670-wp-24-8-efficiency-and-lower-lcoe-for-utility-scale-and-ci-solar-projects-302806092.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-3bcd8a4ae28b
Announced Date: 2026-06-22
Announced At: June 22, 2026
Release Date:
Image Groups:
Announced Details: Scheduled for global mass shipment starting in August 2026.
Attached Items Above:
Attached Items Below:
Documentation:
Documentation Pdf Url:
Model Number: TOPCon 3.0
Specs: {"power_peak_w":"670","efficiency_max_pct":"24.8","dimensions_cm":"[238.2, 113.4, 3.0]","bifaciality_max_pct":"90","temp_coefficient_power_pct_c":"-0.26","degradation_first_year_pct":"1","degradation_annual_pct":"0.35"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A high-power-density TOPCon 3.0 solar panel delivering up to 670 Wp and 24.8% conversion efficiency with an industry-leading 90% bifaciality.
Power Peak W: 670
Efficiency Max Pct: 24.8
Dimensions Cm: [238.2, 113.4, 3.0]
Bifaciality Max Pct: 90
Temp Coefficient Power Pct C: -0.26
Degradation First Year Pct: 1
Degradation Annual Pct: 0.35

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-43aea4bcb366

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:37:10.696Z