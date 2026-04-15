The EG4 Electronics EG4-24K Multizone Mini-Split AC/DC is No positioning statement available.

True Hybrid Operation Runs on solar DC power (90-380VDC), AC grid power, or both simultaneously with intelligent auto-switching.

High Efficiency Performance SEER2 ratings up to 22.5 and HSPF2 ratings up to 10 for exceptional energy savings.

Direct Solar Input Accepts up to 1,100W (12K) or 2,200W (24K) of solar power without additional inverters.

Quick-Connect Line Sets Pre-vacuumed 16.4 ft refrigerant lines with leak-proof quick-connect fittings for fast DIY installation.

Smart Controls Includes infrared remote and WiFi-enabled smartphone app for control from anywhere.

Eco-Friendly R32 Refrigerant Lower global warming potential compared to older refrigerants.

Wide Operating Range Cooling down to 32°F and heating down to 5°F outdoor temperature.

ENERGY STAR® Certified Meets strict efficiency guidelines for maximum energy savings.

Eliminates Inverter Costs Direct DC solar input saves thousands compared to traditional mini-splits requiring solar inverters.

Maximizes Solar Usage Automatically prioritizes free solar energy over grid power to slash electricity bills.

Grid Backup Protection Seamlessly supplements with AC power during low solar conditions or nighttime use.

DIY-Friendly Installation Quick-connect line sets eliminate the need for HVAC gauges, vacuum pumps, and refrigerant charging.

Runs Off-Grid Can operate entirely on solar power during the day for true energy independence.

Smart Energy Management Built-in AC power limiter lets you control how much grid power the system uses.

Hybrid AC/DC Operation Utilizes both alternating current (AC) from the grid and direct current (DC) from solar panels, ensuring continuous operation and maximizing energy savings.

Plug-N-Cool Technology Features an easy DIY installation process with quick-connect self-closing valves, eliminating the need for special tools or professional assistance.

High Energy Efficiency Boasts a SEER2 rating of 21, delivering exceptional cooling and heating performance while minimizing energy consumption.

Wide Operating Temperature Range Operates effectively in temperatures ranging from -10°C to 58°C, ensuring reliable performance in various climates.

Solar Integration Connects directly to solar panels without the need for inverters or batteries, allowing for 100% energy savings during sunny days.

Smart Control Features Wi-Fi connectivity for remote monitoring and control through a dedicated mobile app.

Ductless Design Eliminates the need for ductwork, reducing energy loss and making it a versatile solution for various settings.

Dual Operation Modes Automatically toggles between solar and grid power for uninterrupted operation.

Auto-Clean Function Prevents mold and bacterial buildup by drying the interior of the indoor unit after operation.

Smart Timer Customizable schedules for energy-efficient operation.

Overload Protection Safeguards against power surges, enhancing system longevity.