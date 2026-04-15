The EG4 Electronics Unknown Model is No positioning statement available.

True Hybrid Operation Runs on solar DC power (90–380 VDC), AC grid power, or both with automatic switching.

Powerful Heating & Cooling 24,000 BTU capacity keeps up to 1,000 sq. ft. comfortable year-round.

Direct Solar Input Accepts up to 2,200 W of DC solar input—no inverter required for off-grid or hybrid setups.

Smart, Simple Control Adjust settings remotely with the included IR remote or WiFi-enabled app.

Quick Installation Pre-vacuumed, leak-proof line sets make setup fast and frustration-free.

Quiet & Durable Design Built for long-term performance with low-noise indoor operation.

Hybrid - AC/DC Driven Power from the grid or PV array - No inverter, battery, or charge controller necessary!

100% energy saving in the daytime Daytime power comes directly from solar.

Plug and Play MC4 Connectors attach directly to PV wire.

AC grid power limiter Limit AC power from 0-600W.

AC power mode, DC power mode, AC+DC mix power supply AC/DC Auto Balance

Wide operating temperature (-10℃ to 58 ℃)