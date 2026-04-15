The EG4 EG4-36K Multizone Mini-Split AC/DC is No positioning statement available.

Hybrid - AC/DC Driven Power from the grid or PV array - No inverter, battery, or charge controller necessary!

100% energy saving in the daytime Daytime power comes directly from solar.

Plug and Play MC4 Connectors attach directly to PV wire.

AC grid power limiter Limit AC power from 0-600W.

AC power mode, DC power mode, AC+DC mix power supply (AC/DC Auto Balance)

Wide operating temperature (-10℃ to 58 ℃).

Highly Efficient Perfect for off-grid, solar, or energy-efficient projects!