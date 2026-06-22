The JA Solar DeepBlue 5.0 is The DeepBlue 5.0 is a high-efficiency solar panel series delivering up to 670W with an 85% bifaciality rating and an industry-leading -0.26%/°C temperature coefficient.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for JA Solar DeepBlue 5.0
DeepBlue 5.0 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-56786562a09f
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-56786562a09f\images
Company Name: JA Solar
Product Name: DeepBlue 5.0
Product Url: https://www.jasolar.com/index.php?m=content&c=index&a=lists&catid=946
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-118a38c45074
Announced Date: 2026-06-02
Release Date: null
Announced Details: No announce date yet.
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://www.jasolar.com/index.php?m=content&c=index&a=lists&catid=946
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: JAM66D50 GB, JAM54D50 GR, JAM54D51 GR, JAM48D50 LR, JAM48D51 LR
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":"670","power_gain_w":"15","bifaciality_pct":"85","degradation_first_year_pct":"1","degradation_annual_linear_pct":"0.35","temp_coefficient_pct_c":"-0.26","active_area_increase_pct":"1.82","peak_power_gain_per_watt_pct":"10","lifetime_energy_yield_increase_pct":"2.5"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The DeepBlue 5.0 is a high-efficiency solar panel series delivering up to 670W with an 85% bifaciality rating and an industry-leading -0.26%/°C temperature coefficient.
Image Groups: []
Power Continuous W: 670
Power Gain W: 15
Bifaciality Pct: 85
Degradation First Year Pct: 1
Degradation Annual Linear Pct: 0.35
Temp Coefficient Pct C: -0.26
Active Area Increase Pct: 1.82
Peak Power Gain Per Watt Pct: 10
Lifetime Energy Yield Increase Pct: 2.5

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-56786562a09f

Last Scraped: 2026-06-22T03:17:16.869Z