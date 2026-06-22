The JA Solar DeepBlue 5.0 is The DeepBlue 5.0 is a high-efficiency solar panel series delivering up to 670W with an 85% bifaciality rating and an industry-leading -0.26%/°C temperature coefficient.
[ Product Visualization: DeepBlue 5.0 ]
Hardware Ref: p-567865
Technical Specifications
|DeepBlue 5.0 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-56786562a09f
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-56786562a09f\images
|Company Name:
|JA Solar
|Product Name:
|DeepBlue 5.0
|Product Url:
|https://www.jasolar.com/index.php?m=content&c=index&a=lists&catid=946
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-118a38c45074
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-02
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|No announce date yet.
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://www.jasolar.com/index.php?m=content&c=index&a=lists&catid=946
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|JAM66D50 GB, JAM54D50 GR, JAM54D51 GR, JAM48D50 LR, JAM48D51 LR
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":"670","power_gain_w":"15","bifaciality_pct":"85","degradation_first_year_pct":"1","degradation_annual_linear_pct":"0.35","temp_coefficient_pct_c":"-0.26","active_area_increase_pct":"1.82","peak_power_gain_per_watt_pct":"10","lifetime_energy_yield_increase_pct":"2.5"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The DeepBlue 5.0 is a high-efficiency solar panel series delivering up to 670W with an 85% bifaciality rating and an industry-leading -0.26%/°C temperature coefficient.
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Power Continuous W:
|670
|Power Gain W:
|15
|Bifaciality Pct:
|85
|Degradation First Year Pct:
|1
|Degradation Annual Linear Pct:
|0.35
|Temp Coefficient Pct C:
|-0.26
|Active Area Increase Pct:
|1.82
|Peak Power Gain Per Watt Pct:
|10
|Lifetime Energy Yield Increase Pct:
|2.5