The JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 3.0 is The Tiger Neo 3.0 is a next-generation TOPCon solar module that achieves up to 670W power output and 24.8% module efficiency with an industry-leading bifacial factor.
[ Product Visualization: Tiger Neo 3.0 ]
Hardware Ref: p-bc0c82
Technical Specifications
|Tiger Neo 3.0 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-bc0c8219aa4f
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-bc0c8219aa4f\images
|Company Name:
|JinkoSolar
|Product Name:
|Tiger Neo 3.0
|Product Url:
|https://jinkosolar.eu/solar-panels/pv-modules/tiger-neo-3-0/about/
|Product State:
|Released
|Press Release:
|n-112ff5fea2dc
|Announced Date:
|2025-06-03
|Release Date:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://jinkosolar.eu/solar-panels/pv-modules/tiger-neo-3-0/about/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{"power_peak_w":"670","efficiency_max_pct":"24.8","cell_efficiency_pct":"27","bifacial_factor_pct":"85","power_temp_coefficient_pct_c":"-0.26"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Tiger Neo 3.0 is a next-generation TOPCon solar module that achieves up to 670W power output and 24.8% module efficiency with an industry-leading bifacial factor.
|Image Urls:
|[]
|Power Peak W:
|670
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|24.8
|Cell Efficiency Pct:
|27
|Bifacial Factor Pct:
|85
|Power Temp Coefficient Pct C:
|-0.26