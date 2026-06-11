The JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 3.0 is The Tiger Neo 3.0 is a next-generation TOPCon solar module that achieves up to 670W power output and 24.8% module efficiency with an industry-leading bifacial factor.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 3.0
Tiger Neo 3.0 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-bc0c8219aa4f
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-bc0c8219aa4f\images
Company Name: JinkoSolar
Product Name: Tiger Neo 3.0
Product Url: https://jinkosolar.eu/solar-panels/pv-modules/tiger-neo-3-0/about/
Product State: Released
Press Release: n-112ff5fea2dc
Announced Date: 2025-06-03
Release Date: null
Documentation: https://jinkosolar.eu/solar-panels/pv-modules/tiger-neo-3-0/about/
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: null
Specs: {"power_peak_w":"670","efficiency_max_pct":"24.8","cell_efficiency_pct":"27","bifacial_factor_pct":"85","power_temp_coefficient_pct_c":"-0.26"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The Tiger Neo 3.0 is a next-generation TOPCon solar module that achieves up to 670W power output and 24.8% module efficiency with an industry-leading bifacial factor.
Image Urls: []
Power Peak W: 670
Efficiency Max Pct: 24.8
Cell Efficiency Pct: 27
Bifacial Factor Pct: 85
Power Temp Coefficient Pct C: -0.26

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-bc0c8219aa4f

Last Scraped: 2026-06-11T18:25:30.037Z