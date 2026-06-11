The JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 5.0 is A 700 W TOPCon solar module featuring 25.91% efficiency and 85% bifaciality for utility-scale and commercial projects.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 5.0
Tiger Neo 5.0 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-d80e0ce628ff
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-d80e0ce628ff\images
Company Name: JinkoSolar
Product Name: Tiger Neo 5.0
Product Url: https://www.pv-magazine.com/2026/06/03/jinkosolar-launches-700-w-topcon-solar-module-with-25-91-efficiency/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-112ff5fea2dc
Announced Date: 2026-06-03
Release Date: null
Announced Details: Presented at the SNEC 2026 tradeshow in Shanghai.
Documentation: https://www.pv-magazine.com/2026/06/03/jinkosolar-launches-700-w-topcon-solar-module-with-25-91-efficiency/
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: Tiger Neo 5.0
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":"700","efficiency_max_pct":"25.91","power_density_w_m2":"259","bifaciality_pct":"85","temp_coefficient_pct_c":"-0.26","degradation_first_year_pct":"1","degradation_annual_linear_pct":"0.35"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A 700 W TOPCon solar module featuring 25.91% efficiency and 85% bifaciality for utility-scale and commercial projects.
Image Urls: []
Power Continuous W: 700
Efficiency Max Pct: 25.91
Power Density W M2: 259
Bifaciality Pct: 85
Temp Coefficient Pct C: -0.26
Degradation First Year Pct: 1
Degradation Annual Linear Pct: 0.35

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-d80e0ce628ff

Last Scraped: 2026-06-11T18:48:49.115Z