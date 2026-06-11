The JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 5.0 is A 700 W TOPCon solar module featuring 25.91% efficiency and 85% bifaciality for utility-scale and commercial projects.
[ Product Visualization: Tiger Neo 5.0 ]
Hardware Ref: p-d80e0c
Technical Specifications
|Tiger Neo 5.0 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-d80e0ce628ff
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-d80e0ce628ff\images
|Company Name:
|JinkoSolar
|Product Name:
|Tiger Neo 5.0
|Product Url:
|https://www.pv-magazine.com/2026/06/03/jinkosolar-launches-700-w-topcon-solar-module-with-25-91-efficiency/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-112ff5fea2dc
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-03
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|Presented at the SNEC 2026 tradeshow in Shanghai.
|Documentation:
|https://www.pv-magazine.com/2026/06/03/jinkosolar-launches-700-w-topcon-solar-module-with-25-91-efficiency/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|Tiger Neo 5.0
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":"700","efficiency_max_pct":"25.91","power_density_w_m2":"259","bifaciality_pct":"85","temp_coefficient_pct_c":"-0.26","degradation_first_year_pct":"1","degradation_annual_linear_pct":"0.35"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A 700 W TOPCon solar module featuring 25.91% efficiency and 85% bifaciality for utility-scale and commercial projects.
|Image Urls:
|[]
|Power Continuous W:
|700
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|25.91
|Power Density W M2:
|259
|Bifaciality Pct:
|85
|Temp Coefficient Pct C:
|-0.26
|Degradation First Year Pct:
|1
|Degradation Annual Linear Pct:
|0.35