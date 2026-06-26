The K2 Systems Carport System is A modular and customizable PV carport system available in V- or Y-column structures that supports up to four parking spaces with a maximum span of 10.3 meters.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for K2 Systems Carport System
Carport System Identifier
FolderSlug: p-22a3cfbb95ea
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-22a3cfbb95ea\images
Company Name: K2 Systems
Product Name: Carport System
Product Url: https://k2-systems.com/en/large-scale-projects/k2-carport-system/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7acc27a93c60
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date:
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above:
Attached Items Below:
Documentation: https://k2-systems.com/en/large-scale-projects/k2-carport-system/
Documentation Pdf Url:
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Model Number:
Specs: {"module_length_max_cm":"238.0","span_max_cm":"1030.0","clearance_height_cm":"305.0","parking_spaces_max_qty":"4"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A modular and customizable PV carport system available in V- or Y-column structures that supports up to four parking spaces with a maximum span of 10.3 meters.
Module Length Max Cm: 238.0
Span Max Cm: 1030.0
Clearance Height Cm: 305.0
Parking Spaces Max Qty: 4

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-22a3cfbb95ea

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:12:16.272Z