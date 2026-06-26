The K2 Systems Carport System is A modular and customizable PV carport system available in V- or Y-column structures that supports up to four parking spaces with a maximum span of 10.3 meters.
[ Product Visualization: Carport System ]
Hardware Ref: p-22a3cf
Technical Specifications
|Carport System Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-22a3cfbb95ea
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-22a3cfbb95ea\images
|Company Name:
|K2 Systems
|Product Name:
|Carport System
|Product Url:
|https://k2-systems.com/en/large-scale-projects/k2-carport-system/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7acc27a93c60
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|Attached Items Below:
|Documentation:
|https://k2-systems.com/en/large-scale-projects/k2-carport-system/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-22a3cfbb95ea/images/pasted-d11c565d.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Model Number:
|Specs:
|{"module_length_max_cm":"238.0","span_max_cm":"1030.0","clearance_height_cm":"305.0","parking_spaces_max_qty":"4"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A modular and customizable PV carport system available in V- or Y-column structures that supports up to four parking spaces with a maximum span of 10.3 meters.
|Module Length Max Cm:
|238.0
|Span Max Cm:
|1030.0
|Clearance Height Cm:
|305.0
|Parking Spaces Max Qty:
|4