The LONGi BLOCK is A mobile, containerized solar energy station offering up to 239.2 kilowatts of localized capacity for rapid deployment in remote off-grid industrial applications.
[ Product Visualization: BLOCK ]
Hardware Ref: p-76bf38
Technical Specifications
|BLOCK Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-76bf3866de76
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-76bf3866de76\images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|BLOCK
|Product Url:
|https://eu.longi.com/press/longi-introduces-the-mobile-solar-energy-station-longi-block-at-intersolar-europe-to-supply-remote-industrial-applications
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-4ac4c05996aa
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-24
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|null
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-76bf3866de76/images/pasted-5fb3a905.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false},{"unmodified_image":"","modified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-76bf3866de76/images/pasted-2b0e93ef.gif","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Model Number:
|20HC, 40HQP
|Specs:
|{"power_peak_w":"239200","efficiency_max_pct":"24.1","module_power_peak_w":"650","wind_speed_operational_mps":"21","wind_speed_max_mps":"56","setup_time_max_h":"4","system_lifespan_y":"15","module_count_max":"368"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A mobile, containerized solar energy station offering up to 239.2 kilowatts of localized capacity for rapid deployment in remote off-grid industrial applications.
|Power Peak W:
|239200
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|24.1
|Module Power Peak W:
|650
|Wind Speed Operational Mps:
|21
|Wind Speed Max Mps:
|56
|Setup Time Max H:
|4
|System Lifespan Y:
|15
|Module Count Max:
|368