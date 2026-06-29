The LONGi BLOCK is A mobile, containerized solar energy station offering up to 239.2 kilowatts of localized capacity for rapid deployment in remote off-grid industrial applications.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi BLOCK
BLOCK Identifier
FolderSlug: p-76bf3866de76
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-76bf3866de76\images
Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: BLOCK
Product Url: https://eu.longi.com/press/longi-introduces-the-mobile-solar-energy-station-longi-block-at-intersolar-europe-to-supply-remote-industrial-applications
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-4ac4c05996aa
Announced Date: 2026-06-24
Release Date: null
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: null
Documentation Pdf Url: null
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Model Number: 20HC, 40HQP
Specs: {"power_peak_w":"239200","efficiency_max_pct":"24.1","module_power_peak_w":"650","wind_speed_operational_mps":"21","wind_speed_max_mps":"56","setup_time_max_h":"4","system_lifespan_y":"15","module_count_max":"368"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A mobile, containerized solar energy station offering up to 239.2 kilowatts of localized capacity for rapid deployment in remote off-grid industrial applications.
Power Peak W: 239200
Efficiency Max Pct: 24.1
Module Power Peak W: 650
Wind Speed Operational Mps: 21
Wind Speed Max Mps: 56
Setup Time Max H: 4
System Lifespan Y: 15
Module Count Max: 368

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-76bf3866de76

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T20:46:43.912Z