The LONGi Hi-MO 9 Edge is A high-strength steel-framed solar panel engineered for extreme environments that reduces carbon emissions by 70% and boosts material strength by 150%.
[ Product Visualization: Hi-MO 9 Edge ]
Hardware Ref: p-e4a13e
Technical Specifications
|Hi-MO 9 Edge Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-e4a13e59a969
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-e4a13e59a969\images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|Hi-MO 9 Edge
|Product Url:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/hi-mo9-at-intersolar-europe-2026/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7b3c69c321ec
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A high-strength steel-framed solar panel engineered for extreme environments that reduces carbon emissions by 70% and boosts material strength by 150%.
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|Hi-MO 9 Edge
|Specs:
|{"material_strength_increase_pct":"150","wind_load_increase_pct":"25","load_static_front_pa":"6000","load_static_back_pa":"3000","light_receiving_area_increase_pct":"2.5","bifacial_rate_gain_pct":"2","frame_profile_reduction_pct":"20","carbon_reduction_pct":"70"}
|Material Strength Increase Pct:
|150
|Wind Load Increase Pct:
|25
|Load Static Front Pa:
|6000
|Load Static Back Pa:
|3000
|Light Receiving Area Increase Pct:
|2.5
|Bifacial Rate Gain Pct:
|2
|Frame Profile Reduction Pct:
|20
|Carbon Reduction Pct:
|70