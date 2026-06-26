The LONGi Hi-MO 9 Edge is A high-strength steel-framed solar panel engineered for extreme environments that reduces carbon emissions by 70% and boosts material strength by 150%.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi Hi-MO 9 Edge
Hi-MO 9 Edge Identifier
FolderSlug: p-e4a13e59a969
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-e4a13e59a969\images
Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: Hi-MO 9 Edge
Product Url: https://www.longi.com/en/news/hi-mo9-at-intersolar-europe-2026/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7b3c69c321ec
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date:
Unique Selling Proposition: A high-strength steel-framed solar panel engineered for extreme environments that reduces carbon emissions by 70% and boosts material strength by 150%.
Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: Hi-MO 9 Edge
Specs: {"material_strength_increase_pct":"150","wind_load_increase_pct":"25","load_static_front_pa":"6000","load_static_back_pa":"3000","light_receiving_area_increase_pct":"2.5","bifacial_rate_gain_pct":"2","frame_profile_reduction_pct":"20","carbon_reduction_pct":"70"}
Material Strength Increase Pct: 150
Wind Load Increase Pct: 25
Load Static Front Pa: 6000
Load Static Back Pa: 3000
Light Receiving Area Increase Pct: 2.5
Bifacial Rate Gain Pct: 2
Frame Profile Reduction Pct: 20
Carbon Reduction Pct: 70

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-e4a13e59a969

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:44:36.617Z