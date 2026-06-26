The LONGi Hi-MO 9 HydroClear is The Hi-MO 9 HydroClear is a solar-panel featuring a patented frame design that prevents dust and snow accumulation to ensure long-term stable operation in harsh environments.
[ Product Visualization: Hi-MO 9 HydroClear ]
Hardware Ref: p-8a918a
Technical Specifications
|Hi-MO 9 HydroClear Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-8a918a9c9337
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-8a918a9c9337\images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|Hi-MO 9 HydroClear
|Product Url:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/hi-mo9-at-intersolar-europe-2026/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7b3c69c321ec
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|null
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Hi-MO 9 HydroClear is a solar-panel featuring a patented frame design that prevents dust and snow accumulation to ensure long-term stable operation in harsh environments.
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Specs:
|{"power_generation_gain_pct":"2"}
|Power Generation Gain Pct:
|2