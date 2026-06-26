The LONGi Hi-MO 9 HydroClear is The Hi-MO 9 HydroClear is a solar-panel featuring a patented frame design that prevents dust and snow accumulation to ensure long-term stable operation in harsh environments.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi Hi-MO 9 HydroClear
Hi-MO 9 HydroClear Identifier
FolderSlug: p-8a918a9c9337
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-8a918a9c9337\images
Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: Hi-MO 9 HydroClear
Product Url: https://www.longi.com/en/news/hi-mo9-at-intersolar-europe-2026/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7b3c69c321ec
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date: null
Unique Selling Proposition: The Hi-MO 9 HydroClear is a solar-panel featuring a patented frame design that prevents dust and snow accumulation to ensure long-term stable operation in harsh environments.
Announced Details: TBA
Specs: {"power_generation_gain_pct":"2"}
Power Generation Gain Pct: 2

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-8a918a9c9337

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:45:28.185Z