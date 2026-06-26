The LONGi Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield is A high-durability solar panel module featuring TaiRay silicon wafers and 3.2mm thickened glass designed to withstand 55mm hail impacts in extreme weather regions.
[ Product Visualization: Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield ]
Hardware Ref: p-cf0113
Technical Specifications
|Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-cf0113c76648
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-cf0113c76648\images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield
|Product Url:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/hi-mo9-at-intersolar-europe-2026/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7b3c69c321ec
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|null
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A high-durability solar panel module featuring TaiRay silicon wafers and 3.2mm thickened glass designed to withstand 55mm hail impacts in extreme weather regions.
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield
|Specs:
|{"front_glass_thickness_mm":"3.2","hail_impact_max_mm":"55","frame_yield_strength_mpa":"270","load_fixed_pa":"5400","load_tracking_pa":"3600"}
|Front Glass Thickness Mm:
|3.2
|Hail Impact Max Mm:
|55
|Frame Yield Strength Mpa:
|270
|Load Fixed Pa:
|5400
|Load Tracking Pa:
|3600