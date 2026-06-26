The LONGi Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield is A high-durability solar panel module featuring TaiRay silicon wafers and 3.2mm thickened glass designed to withstand 55mm hail impacts in extreme weather regions.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield
Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield Identifier
FolderSlug: p-cf0113c76648
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-cf0113c76648\images
Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield
Product Url: https://www.longi.com/en/news/hi-mo9-at-intersolar-europe-2026/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7b3c69c321ec
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date: null
Unique Selling Proposition: A high-durability solar panel module featuring TaiRay silicon wafers and 3.2mm thickened glass designed to withstand 55mm hail impacts in extreme weather regions.
Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield
Specs: {"front_glass_thickness_mm":"3.2","hail_impact_max_mm":"55","frame_yield_strength_mpa":"270","load_fixed_pa":"5400","load_tracking_pa":"3600"}
Front Glass Thickness Mm: 3.2
Hail Impact Max Mm: 55
Frame Yield Strength Mpa: 270
Load Fixed Pa: 5400
Load Tracking Pa: 3600

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-cf0113c76648

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:46:05.064Z