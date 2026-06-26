The LONGi Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield is A specialized solar panel engineered for corrosive offshore environments featuring a molecular-level passivated frame and Grade 8 salt spray test resistance.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield
Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield Identifier
FolderSlug: p-634f43a49c4f
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-634f43a49c4f\images
Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield
Product Url: https://www.longi.com/en/news/hi-mo9-at-intersolar-europe-2026/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7b3c69c321ec
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date: null
Unique Selling Proposition: A specialized solar panel engineered for corrosive offshore environments featuring a molecular-level passivated frame and Grade 8 salt spray test resistance.
Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: Hi-MO 9
Specs: {"wind_speed_max_ms":"65.1"}
Wind Speed Max Ms: 65.1

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-634f43a49c4f

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:46:44.964Z