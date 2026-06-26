The LONGi Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield is A specialized solar panel engineered for corrosive offshore environments featuring a molecular-level passivated frame and Grade 8 salt spray test resistance.
[ Product Visualization: Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield ]
Hardware Ref: p-634f43
Technical Specifications
|Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-634f43a49c4f
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-634f43a49c4f\images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield
|Product Url:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/hi-mo9-at-intersolar-europe-2026/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7b3c69c321ec
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|null
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A specialized solar panel engineered for corrosive offshore environments featuring a molecular-level passivated frame and Grade 8 salt spray test resistance.
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|Hi-MO 9
|Specs:
|{"wind_speed_max_ms":"65.1"}
|Wind Speed Max Ms:
|65.1