The Outback Power FLEXware ICS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FLEXware ICS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- Single Brand Solution
- When used with OutBack power conversion and energy storage components, the system will represent the only UL-1741 end-to-end single brand solution.
- Overcurrent Protection
- Easy-to-install fuses offer bi-directional overcurrent protection.
- Mounting Options
- Vertical wall-mount, pole-mount or sloped roof-mount to 14° incline (3 in 12 roof pitch)
- Design
- Low-profile design allows for flexible mounting options.
- Enclosure
- Type 3R, powder-coated aluminum enclosure protects against environmental exposure.
- Installation
- Pre-configured and integrated design reduces installation time in the field.
Technical Specifications
|FLEXware ICS Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The OutBack Power FLEXware ICS combiner box is a cost-effective integrated solution for solar installations requiring basic combining and overcurrent protection needs. The FLEXware ICS offers value, simplicity, and ease of installation in a single solution. The pre-integrated design saves labor time in the field and cuts down on installation costs.