The Outback Power FLEXware ICS is No positioning statement available.

Single Brand Solution When used with OutBack power conversion and energy storage components, the system will represent the only UL-1741 end-to-end single brand solution.

Overcurrent Protection Easy-to-install fuses offer bi-directional overcurrent protection.

Mounting Options Vertical wall-mount, pole-mount or sloped roof-mount to 14° incline (3 in 12 roof pitch)

Design Low-profile design allows for flexible mounting options.

Enclosure Type 3R, powder-coated aluminum enclosure protects against environmental exposure.