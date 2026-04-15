The Outback Power FLEXware ICS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Single Brand Solution
When used with OutBack power conversion and energy storage components, the system will represent the only UL-1741 end-to-end single brand solution.
Overcurrent Protection
Easy-to-install fuses offer bi-directional overcurrent protection.
Mounting Options
Vertical wall-mount, pole-mount or sloped roof-mount to 14° incline (3 in 12 roof pitch)
Design
Low-profile design allows for flexible mounting options.
Enclosure
Type 3R, powder-coated aluminum enclosure protects against environmental exposure.
Installation
Pre-configured and integrated design reduces installation time in the field.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FLEXware ICS
FLEXware ICS Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The OutBack Power FLEXware ICS combiner box is a cost-effective integrated solution for solar installations requiring basic combining and overcurrent protection needs. The FLEXware ICS offers value, simplicity, and ease of installation in a single solution. The pre-integrated design saves labor time in the field and cuts down on installation costs.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-13d7-7dc7-983e-8ef329bc261f

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:03:56.628557Z