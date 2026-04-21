The Outback Power FLEXware PV Combiner Box Series is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FLEXware PV Combiner Box Series ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932a
Key Features
- Ideal for both small and large systems
- Accommodates an application's overcurrent protection requirements.
- Accommodates an application's overcurrent protection requirements
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- From 150VDC breakers to 600VDC fuse holders
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- UL-type 3R powder coated aluminum chassis
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- Fast and easy wiring
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- Combine multiple strings from a single array
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- Outdoor rain-resistant aluminum enclosures
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- Optimized wire routing for easy installation
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- Tinted flame-retardant polycarbonate deadfront panel
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- Wall, roof or pole mountable
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- Accommodates dual 2/0 AWG output wiring
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- Accommodates 150 VDC breakers or 600 VDC fuses
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Technical Specifications
|FLEXware PV Combiner Box Series Identifier
|Enclosure Material:
|Aluminum
|Enclosure Rating:
|Type 3R
|Number Of Separate Circuits:
|One or Two Circuits
|Number Of 150 Vdc Breakers:
|Up to 12
|Number Of 600 Vdc Fuse Holders:
|Up to 8
|Input Terminal:
|150 VDC Breakers/#14 - 6 AWG
|Output Terminal:
|#14 - 2/0 AWG Two Box Lug Terminals Included
|Mounting Options:
|Vertical Wall, Pole, or Sloped Roof Mount to 14° Incline (3 in 12 Roof Pitch)
|Enclosure Security:
|Padlock Hole in Chassis & Cover for up to 3/8 in Padlock
|Finish:
|Powder Coated
|Standards:
|ETL Listed to UL1741, UL67, CSA22.2 #29
|Warranty:
|Limited
|Dimensions:
|15.2 in x 12.7 in x 3.9 in
|Weight Kg:
|2.67619
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|600
|Dimensions Cm:
|[38.61,32.26,9.91]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|OutBack Power's FLEXware PV Combiner Box Series sets the new standard for PV balance-of-system hardware. Ideal for both small and large systems, the FLEXware PV8 and FLEXware PV12 accommodates the overcurrent protection requirements of your application. From 150VDC breakers for low voltage PV systems, to 600VDC fuse holders for high voltage PV systems, the FLEXware PV Combiner series handles it all.