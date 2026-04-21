The Outback Power FLEXware PV Combiner Box Series is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ideal for both small and large systems
Accommodates an application's overcurrent protection requirements.
Accommodates an application's overcurrent protection requirements
From 150VDC breakers to 600VDC fuse holders
UL-type 3R powder coated aluminum chassis
Fast and easy wiring
Combine multiple strings from a single array
Outdoor rain-resistant aluminum enclosures
Optimized wire routing for easy installation
Tinted flame-retardant polycarbonate deadfront panel
Wall, roof or pole mountable
Accommodates dual 2/0 AWG output wiring
Accommodates 150 VDC breakers or 600 VDC fuses

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FLEXware PV Combiner Box Series
FLEXware PV Combiner Box Series Identifier
Enclosure Material: Aluminum
Enclosure Rating: Type 3R
Number Of Separate Circuits: One or Two Circuits
Number Of 150 Vdc Breakers: Up to 12
Number Of 600 Vdc Fuse Holders: Up to 8
Input Terminal: 150 VDC Breakers/#14 - 6 AWG
Output Terminal: #14 - 2/0 AWG Two Box Lug Terminals Included
Mounting Options: Vertical Wall, Pole, or Sloped Roof Mount to 14° Incline (3 in 12 Roof Pitch)
Enclosure Security: Padlock Hole in Chassis & Cover for up to 3/8 in Padlock
Finish: Powder Coated
Standards: ETL Listed to UL1741, UL67, CSA22.2 #29
Warranty: Limited
Dimensions: 15.2 in x 12.7 in x 3.9 in
Weight Kg: 2.67619
Voltage Max Pv V: 600
Dimensions Cm: [38.61,32.26,9.91]
Unique Selling Proposition: OutBack Power's FLEXware PV Combiner Box Series sets the new standard for PV balance-of-system hardware. Ideal for both small and large systems, the FLEXware PV8 and FLEXware PV12 accommodates the overcurrent protection requirements of your application. From 150VDC breakers for low voltage PV systems, to 600VDC fuse holders for high voltage PV systems, the FLEXware PV Combiner series handles it all.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932a-ebe0-7f0a-90d9-5d2b37936be9

Last Scraped: 2026-04-21T16:31:04.838Z