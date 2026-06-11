The Qcells Q.TRON BLK M-G2+/AC is An all-black high-efficiency residential solar module with integrated microinverters and Q.ANTUM NEO Technology reaching up to 22.5% efficiency.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Qcells Q.TRON BLK M-G2+/AC
Q.TRON BLK M-G2+/AC Identifier
FolderSlug: p-59e53f7ecb36
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-59e53f7ecb36\images
Company Name: Qcells
Product Name: Q.TRON BLK M-G2+/AC
Product Url: https://us.qcells.com/q-tron-blk-m-g2-ac/
Product State: Released
Press Release: n-05047c98ac0c
Announced Date: 2026-06-02
Release Date: 2024-06-05
Documentation: https://us.qcells.com/q-tron-blk-m-g2-ac/
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: BLK M-G2+/AC
Specs: {"weight_kg":"22.95","dimensions_cm":"[172.21, 113.28, 3.99]","power_nominal_min_w":"415","power_nominal_max_w":"440","efficiency_max_pct":"22.5","load_wind_pa":"5400","load_snow_pa":"8100","temp_coeff_pmax_pct_k":"-0.29","temp_operating_min_c":"-40.0","temp_operating_max_c":"85.0","cell_count":"108"}
Unique Selling Proposition: An all-black high-efficiency residential solar module with integrated microinverters and Q.ANTUM NEO Technology reaching up to 22.5% efficiency.
Image Urls: ["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-59e53f7ecb36/images/pasted-65319c63.png"]
Weight Kg: 22.95
Dimensions Cm: [172.21, 113.28, 3.99]
Power Nominal Min W: 415
Power Nominal Max W: 440
Efficiency Max Pct: 22.5
Load Wind Pa: 5400
Load Snow Pa: 8100
Temp Coeff Pmax Pct K: -0.29
Temp Operating Min C: -40.0
Temp Operating Max C: 85.0
Cell Count: 108

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-59e53f7ecb36

Last Scraped: 2026-06-11T19:21:15.082Z