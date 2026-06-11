The Qcells Q.TRON BLK M-G2+/AC is An all-black high-efficiency residential solar module with integrated microinverters and Q.ANTUM NEO Technology reaching up to 22.5% efficiency.
[ Product Visualization: Q.TRON BLK M-G2+/AC ]
Hardware Ref: p-59e53f
Technical Specifications
|Q.TRON BLK M-G2+/AC Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-59e53f7ecb36
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-59e53f7ecb36\images
|Company Name:
|Qcells
|Product Name:
|Q.TRON BLK M-G2+/AC
|Product Url:
|https://us.qcells.com/q-tron-blk-m-g2-ac/
|Product State:
|Released
|Press Release:
|n-05047c98ac0c
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-02
|Release Date:
|2024-06-05
|Documentation:
|https://us.qcells.com/q-tron-blk-m-g2-ac/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|BLK M-G2+/AC
|Specs:
|{"weight_kg":"22.95","dimensions_cm":"[172.21, 113.28, 3.99]","power_nominal_min_w":"415","power_nominal_max_w":"440","efficiency_max_pct":"22.5","load_wind_pa":"5400","load_snow_pa":"8100","temp_coeff_pmax_pct_k":"-0.29","temp_operating_min_c":"-40.0","temp_operating_max_c":"85.0","cell_count":"108"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|An all-black high-efficiency residential solar module with integrated microinverters and Q.ANTUM NEO Technology reaching up to 22.5% efficiency.
|Image Urls:
|["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-59e53f7ecb36/images/pasted-65319c63.png"]
|Weight Kg:
|22.95
|Dimensions Cm:
|[172.21, 113.28, 3.99]
|Power Nominal Min W:
|415
|Power Nominal Max W:
|440
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|22.5
|Load Wind Pa:
|5400
|Load Snow Pa:
|8100
|Temp Coeff Pmax Pct K:
|-0.29
|Temp Operating Min C:
|-40.0
|Temp Operating Max C:
|85.0
|Cell Count:
|108