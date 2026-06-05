The Trinasolar Vertex S+ is The Vertex S+ is a high-performance 510W solar panel featuring a dual-glass design and superior weather resistance for aesthetic residential and commercial installations.
[ Product Visualization: Vertex S+ ]
Hardware Ref: p-14585a
Technical Specifications
|Vertex S+ Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-14585a3faf44
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-14585a3faf44\images
|Company Name:
|Trinasolar
|Product Name:
|Vertex S+
|Product Url:
|https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/VertexSPlus/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-df7da62cc223
|Announced Date:
|2026-05-06
|Release Date:
|Documentation:
|https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/VertexSPlus/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/VertexSPlus/
|Model Number:
|TSM-NEG18R.28
|Specs:
|{"power_max_w":"510","load_capacity_positive_pa":"5400","load_capacity_negative_pa":"4000","glass_thickness_mm":"1.6","warranty_product_yr":"25"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Vertex S+ is a high-performance 510W solar panel featuring a dual-glass design and superior weather resistance for aesthetic residential and commercial installations.
|Image Urls:
|["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-14585a3faf44/images/pasted-f5b39ea5.png"]
|Power Max W:
|510
|Load Capacity Positive Pa:
|5400
|Load Capacity Negative Pa:
|4000
|Glass Thickness Mm:
|1.6
|Warranty Product Yr:
|25