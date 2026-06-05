The Trinasolar Vertex S+ is The Vertex S+ is a high-performance 510W solar panel featuring a dual-glass design and superior weather resistance for aesthetic residential and commercial installations.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Trinasolar Vertex S+
Vertex S+ Identifier
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Company Name: Trinasolar
Product Name: Vertex S+
Product Url: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/VertexSPlus/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-df7da62cc223
Announced Date: 2026-05-06
Release Date:
Documentation: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/VertexSPlus/
Documentation Pdf Url: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/VertexSPlus/
Model Number: TSM-NEG18R.28
Specs: {"power_max_w":"510","load_capacity_positive_pa":"5400","load_capacity_negative_pa":"4000","glass_thickness_mm":"1.6","warranty_product_yr":"25"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The Vertex S+ is a high-performance 510W solar panel featuring a dual-glass design and superior weather resistance for aesthetic residential and commercial installations.
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Power Max W: 510
Load Capacity Positive Pa: 5400
Load Capacity Negative Pa: 4000
Glass Thickness Mm: 1.6
Warranty Product Yr: 25

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-14585a3faf44

Last Scraped: 2026-06-05T20:42:04.520Z