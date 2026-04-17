The Victron Energy BlueSolar Panels is No positioning statement available.

Low voltage-temperature coefficient Enhances high-temperature operation.

Exceptional low-light performance High sensitivity to light across the entire solar spectrum.

Warranty 25-Year limited warranty on power output and performance.

Warranty 5-Year Limited warranty on materials and workmanship.

Junction box Sealed, waterproof, multifunctional junction box gives high level of safety.

Bypass diodes High performance bypass diodes minimize the power drop caused by shade.

EVA encapsulation system Advanced EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) encapsulation system with triple-layer back sheet meets the most stringent safety requirements for high-voltage operation.

Frame A sturdy, anodized aluminium frame allows modules to be easily roof-mounted with a variety of standard mounting systems.

Glass Highest quality, high-transmission tempered glass provides enhanced stiffness and impact resistance.