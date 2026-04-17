The Victron Energy BlueSolar Panels is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar Panels ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- Low voltage-temperature coefficient
- Enhances high-temperature operation.
- Exceptional low-light performance
- High sensitivity to light across the entire solar spectrum.
- Warranty
- 25-Year limited warranty on power output and performance.
- Warranty
- 5-Year Limited warranty on materials and workmanship.
- Junction box
- Sealed, waterproof, multifunctional junction box gives high level of safety.
- Bypass diodes
- High performance bypass diodes minimize the power drop caused by shade.
- EVA encapsulation system
- Advanced EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) encapsulation system with triple-layer back sheet meets the most stringent safety requirements for high-voltage operation.
- Frame
- A sturdy, anodized aluminium frame allows modules to be easily roof-mounted with a variety of standard mounting systems.
- Glass
- Highest quality, high-transmission tempered glass provides enhanced stiffness and impact resistance.
- Connectors
- Pre wired quick-connect system with PV-ST01 connectors.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar Panels Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Low voltage-temperature coefficient enhances high-temperature operation.","Exceptional low-light performance and high sensitivity to light across the entire solar spectrum.","25-Year limited warranty on power output and performance."]