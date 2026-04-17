The Victron Energy BlueSolar Panels is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Low voltage-temperature coefficient
Enhances high-temperature operation.
Exceptional low-light performance
High sensitivity to light across the entire solar spectrum.
Warranty
25-Year limited warranty on power output and performance.
Warranty
5-Year Limited warranty on materials and workmanship.
Junction box
Sealed, waterproof, multifunctional junction box gives high level of safety.
Bypass diodes
High performance bypass diodes minimize the power drop caused by shade.
EVA encapsulation system
Advanced EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) encapsulation system with triple-layer back sheet meets the most stringent safety requirements for high-voltage operation.
Frame
A sturdy, anodized aluminium frame allows modules to be easily roof-mounted with a variety of standard mounting systems.
Glass
Highest quality, high-transmission tempered glass provides enhanced stiffness and impact resistance.
Connectors
Pre wired quick-connect system with PV-ST01 connectors.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar Panels
BlueSolar Panels Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Low voltage-temperature coefficient enhances high-temperature operation.","Exceptional low-light performance and high sensitivity to light across the entire solar spectrum.","25-Year limited warranty on power output and performance."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-e682-7a99-b021-c5ff61917b60

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:17:52.100248Z