The ARRAY Technologies DuraTrack D2S is A dual-row solar tracker featuring patented passive wind stow technology that maximizes energy yield by up to 4% while offering superior terrain adaptability.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for ARRAY Technologies DuraTrack D2S
DuraTrack D2S Identifier
FolderSlug: p-27f0365b633d
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-27f0365b633d\images
Company Name: ARRAY Technologies
Product Name: DuraTrack D2S
Product Url: https://ir.arraytechinc.com/news-releases/news-release-details/array-technologies-launches-duratrack-d2stm-tracker-bringing
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-1ab8581d6b62
Announced Date: 2026-06-16
Announced At: June 16, 2026
Release Date: 2026-06-16
Image Groups: null
Announced Details: Launched first in the EMEA market with commercial construction starting in Spain during Q1 2026.
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://arraytechinc.com/duratrackd2s/
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: D2S
Specs: {"energy_yield_benefit_max_pct":"4","rows_count":"2"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A dual-row solar tracker featuring patented passive wind stow technology that maximizes energy yield by up to 4% while offering superior terrain adaptability.
Energy Yield Benefit Max Pct: 4
Rows Count: 2

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-27f0365b633d

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:54:29.048Z