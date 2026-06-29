The ARRAY Technologies DuraTrack D2S is A dual-row solar tracker featuring patented passive wind stow technology that maximizes energy yield by up to 4% while offering superior terrain adaptability.
[ Product Visualization: DuraTrack D2S ]
Hardware Ref: p-27f036
Technical Specifications
|DuraTrack D2S Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-27f0365b633d
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-27f0365b633d\images
|Company Name:
|ARRAY Technologies
|Product Name:
|DuraTrack D2S
|Product Url:
|https://ir.arraytechinc.com/news-releases/news-release-details/array-technologies-launches-duratrack-d2stm-tracker-bringing
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-1ab8581d6b62
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-16
|Announced At:
|June 16, 2026
|Release Date:
|2026-06-16
|Image Groups:
|null
|Announced Details:
|Launched first in the EMEA market with commercial construction starting in Spain during Q1 2026.
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://arraytechinc.com/duratrackd2s/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|D2S
|Specs:
|{"energy_yield_benefit_max_pct":"4","rows_count":"2"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A dual-row solar tracker featuring patented passive wind stow technology that maximizes energy yield by up to 4% while offering superior terrain adaptability.
|Energy Yield Benefit Max Pct:
|4
|Rows Count:
|2